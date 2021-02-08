Investor Alert: Iorio Altamirano LLP Completes Investigation into Arive Capital Markets, LLC
Investigative Report: Iorio Altamirano LLP Investigation into Arive Capital Markets, LLC Reveals Troubling Pasts for Owners, Executives, and BrokersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iorio Altamirano LLP has concluded an investigation into Arive Capital Markets, LLC, a brokerage firm based in Brooklyn, New York. The investigation, which included a review of publicly available information about the firm and its brokers, revealed the following:
• Eighty percent (80%) of registered representatives at Arive Capital Markets, including brokers and supervisors, have significant red flag disclosures on their public disclosure reports. Significant red flag disclosures include regulatory sanctions, terminations of employment after allegations of misconduct, customer disputes that result in an award or settlement, and prior association with a firm that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has expelled.
• More than half (56%) of the firm’s brokers and supervisors have previously been associated with a firm that FINRA has barred from the securities industry.
• Fifty-two percent (52%) of Arive Capital Market’s brokers and supervisors have been accused of excessive trading, churning, or unauthorized trading.
• Regulators have disciplined almost a third (32%) of the firm’s brokers and supervisors for alleged violations of investment-related rules or regulations.
• Three of the firm’s top four (75%) executives have been the subject of regulatory sanctions.
• Three individuals who have an ownership stake in Arive Capital Markets have concerning backgrounds, including two regulatory actions that have resulted in suspensions.
The investigative report is the first in a series of reports that Iorio Altamirano LLP intends to release that will spotlight modern-day boiler rooms that operate under the guise of reputable brokerage firms.
What Investors Can Do: If you were a customer of Arive Capital Markets and either sustained financial losses or suspect inappropriate activity in your investment or retirement accounts, you should contact Iorio Altamirano LLP for a free and confidential evaluation. You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. To set up a free and confidential consultation, email August Iorio at august@ia-law.com or call the law firm toll-free at (855) 430-4010.
About Iorio Altamirano LLP: Iorio Altamirano LLP is a securities arbitration law firm based in New York. Iorio Altamirano LLP pursues claims nationwide on behalf of individuals, businesses, and institutions to recover investment losses arising out of wrongful conduct by financial advisors and brokerage firms, such as negligence, securities fraud, misrepresentation, excessive trading, churning, and unauthorized trading.
Iorio Altamirano LLP is a bilingual law firm, fluent in both English and Spanish.
