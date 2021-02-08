Exegy, Inc. Promotes Two Long-time Employees to Co-Presidents
Exegy Promotes Arbaugh and Taylor to Co-PresidentsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim O’Donnell, Chairman and CEO of St. Louis based, Exegy, Inc., announced the promotion of Rod Arbaugh and David Taylor as Co-Presidents of the Company effective immediately.
Arbaugh joined Exegy in 2004 after holding various positions with Mentor Graphics and Tibco. He holds a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Santa Clara University. At Exegy, Arbaugh will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. He has previously led the Engineering, Service and Sales teams for the Company.
O’Donnell said, “The Board of Exegy is delighted to recognize Rod’s many contributions to the success of our company over many years. He is a key leader in growing our business from ten employees and no sales as a start-up in 2004 to 135 employees and strong recurring revenues today. His commitment to delivering market leading service to our clients has been critical to our growth in revenue and profitability.”
Taylor joined Exegy in 2005 after completing his PhD in Computer Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. He will continue to serve as Exegy’s Chief Technical Officer. He will also continue to lead the Company’s product development efforts including the expansion of Exegy’s proprietary hardware solutions using Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology and predictive trading signals derived from market data using machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in the Company’s Signum division.
O’Donnell said, “David has contributed enormously to building our intellectual property portfolio over the years. Exegy now holds 140 US and international patents in our field and is considered the technology leader in our industry thanks to David and his colleagues at Exegy. Both Rod and David are widely known in our industry and the largest trading banks, hedge funds and money managers in the world rely on their knowledge and leadership to help build the most performant trading systems in the world.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy provides real-time market data solutions, predictive trading signals, and historical data solutions to elite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading principal traders, agency brokers, exchanges, Alternative Trading System (ATS) and dark pool operators, market makers, hedge funds, and asset managers. At the heart of Exegy solutions are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology.
All solutions are delivered as a fully managed service backed by a global team of experts and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Learn more about the Signum portfolio of real-time trading signals at www.exegy-signum.com. Exegy promotes the design of robust electronic markets through its MarketDataPeaks service that reports real-time market data feed rates.
For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn, Twitter@ExegyMarketData, Facebook.com/ExegyMarketData, and Instagram.com/ExegyMarketData.
