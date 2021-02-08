HECHT PARTNERS LLP SECURES COPYRIGHT REGISTRATION FOR JAQUEL KNIGHT’S CHOREOGRAPHY IN MEGAN THEE STALLION'S "BODY"
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP (“Hecht Partners”) announced that it obtained a copyright registration for the choreography to “Body,” authored by its client JaQuel Knight and performed by Megan Thee Stallion. The “Body” music video was released on November 20, 2020; it currently has nearly 70 million views on YouTube. Megan Thee Stallion also performed the choreography at the 2020 American Music Awards.
The copyright registration is one of many that Hecht Partners has obtained for JaQuel Knight, who is widely recognized as one of the preeminent choreographers in the world. In November 2020, Billboard magazine featured Mr. Knight on its cover and highlighted the historic nature of the registration for his choreography in the smash-hit music video “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” performed by Beyoncé Knowles. The “Single Ladies” registration was secured by David L. Hecht, founder and managing partner at Hecht Partners.
Mr. Hecht described his representation of Mr. Knight as “extremely rewarding.”
“JaQuel regularly creates imagery and movement that transcend music videos and live performances,” added Mr. Hecht.
“His choreography not only entertains but, in the case of works like ‘Body,’ truly inspires and encourages body positivity and self-confidence. We are humbled to be of assistance in protecting JaQuel’s important work.”
Mr. Hecht is not alone in praising “Body.” Brooklyn White of Essence magazine agreed that the music video “empower[s] women of all different kinds to be confident in their own skin.”
“Hecht Partners is delighted to continue working with JaQuel to obtain registrations for his entire catalogue of work and increase awareness about the rights of choreographers,” Mr. Hecht added.
Mr. Hecht is also available for interview or further comment.
Communications Department
The copyright registration is one of many that Hecht Partners has obtained for JaQuel Knight, who is widely recognized as one of the preeminent choreographers in the world. In November 2020, Billboard magazine featured Mr. Knight on its cover and highlighted the historic nature of the registration for his choreography in the smash-hit music video “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” performed by Beyoncé Knowles. The “Single Ladies” registration was secured by David L. Hecht, founder and managing partner at Hecht Partners.
Mr. Hecht described his representation of Mr. Knight as “extremely rewarding.”
“JaQuel regularly creates imagery and movement that transcend music videos and live performances,” added Mr. Hecht.
“His choreography not only entertains but, in the case of works like ‘Body,’ truly inspires and encourages body positivity and self-confidence. We are humbled to be of assistance in protecting JaQuel’s important work.”
Mr. Hecht is not alone in praising “Body.” Brooklyn White of Essence magazine agreed that the music video “empower[s] women of all different kinds to be confident in their own skin.”
“Hecht Partners is delighted to continue working with JaQuel to obtain registrations for his entire catalogue of work and increase awareness about the rights of choreographers,” Mr. Hecht added.
Mr. Hecht is also available for interview or further comment.
Communications Department
Hecht Partners LLP
+1 9178900974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn