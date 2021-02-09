Terbine Data Exchange Links the Worlds of Mobility, Smart Grids and Smart Cities
System provides frictionless exchange of data between EV/AV fleets, power utilities and public infrastructure to enable advanced mobility solutions
With the enormous growth in electric and autonomous vehicle technology and deployment, it’s time for a data exchange system to emerge that links these sectors together.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terbine today announced its Data Exchange for the rapidly evolving world of electric and autonomous vehicles, enabling manufacturers and fleet operators, cities/counties/states and electrical utilities to seamlessly and securely share data at large scale for the first time. Both governmental and commercial organizations will be able to share data moving to and from machines and human users. The goal of the initiative is to increase sustainability, public safety, urban mobility and enable new applications that lead to improved efficiency and quality of life. Organizations can join the Data Exchange now, at no cost.
— David Knight
A Data System for the EV/AV World
The Terbine Data Exchange is intended to enable the advanced mobility world. Applications encompass safety for autonomous vehicles, feeding information into augmented reality (AR) displays, smart grids, electric car- and truck-charging networks, autonomous mobile robots, delivery and passenger-carrying drones, and many others. Many sensor data feeds sourced from public infrastructure have already been contextualized and linked into the Data Exchange, which can be utilized for “training” of autonomous vehicle software and other immediate uses.
Eliminating Data Sharing Friction
Prior to Terbine, companies or government agencies who needed to share data had to pursue lengthy, complex negotiations for data usage rights, technological access, regulatory and liability issues, and other obstacles. The Data Exchange automates the handling of business, legal and technical matters in a single comprehensive and bilateral framework. The system employs machine learning technology to provide secure, precise context for data sources, and is intended for both human and AI-based users such as autonomous vehicles.
“For over 100 years, vehicle manufacturers, local government agencies and electrical utilities haven’t needed to exchange data,” said David Knight, Terbine CEO. “With the enormous growth in electric and autonomous vehicle technology and deployment, it’s time for a data exchange system to emerge that links these sectors together.”
How It Works
Data providers can control for whom and under what circumstances their data can be accessed. The Exchange also enables data monetization at the click of a button and supports multiple pricing mechanisms. Data can be sourced from any size system, ranging from individual machines to very large fleets or power transmission networks. Data sourcing and access can be accomplished using Terbine’s suite of APIs. Currently operating in the cloud, the Data Exchange will expand into edge computing fabrics within 5G networks, for increased speed and lower latency.
Organizations can join the Data Exchange now via a web-based form at https://www.terbine.io/#/register
About Terbine
Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. www.terbine.com
David Knight
TERBINE
dknight@terbine.com
+1 702-480-6972
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Terbine In Two Minutes