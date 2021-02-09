ADF Solutions adds Age Detection Capabilities to help Law Enforcement Speed Child Exploitation Investigations
Police can leverage facial analytics and age detection capabilities to identify infants, toddlers, and children to stop child exploitation and human trafficking
Speed is critical for investigations involving human trafficking and child exploitation since time is a determining factor in identifying and saving the most vulnerable individuals in our communities”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions, the leading provider of automated forensic software for investigators and lab examiners, today announced the ability for on-scene and lab investigators to leverage the facial analytics and age detection capabilities of Suspect Technologies to speed child exploitation and human trafficking investigations.
Suspect Technologies facial analytic capabilities coupled with ADF’s automated investigation tools enable investigators to quickly review images likely to contain:
- Infants
- Toddlers
- Children
- Adults
“ADF has done a great job building a seamless integration of Suspect Technologies facial analytic capabilities into their digital forensic software so investigators can quickly find and view images of people by age group when investigating mobile and computer devices,” stated Jacob Sniff, CEO of Suspect Technologies. “We believe that this technology can be used for good and our partnership with ADF Solutions furthers our mission to assist law enforcement agencies by accelerating and enhancing their ability to serve and protect their communities.”
Suspect Technologies age detection and grouping capabilities are now standard in the Digital Evidence Investigator PRO Field Tablet, the Mobile Device Investigator Field Tablet, and across the ADF Solutions platform of triage and digital forensics software tools.
Qualified law enforcement professionals can request a free trial of ADF forensic software at www.TryADF.com.
“Speed is critical for investigations involving Child Sexual Abuse Material since time can be a determining factor in identifying and saving the most vulnerable individuals in our communities”, states Bret Peters, CEO of ADF Solutions. “Law enforcement professionals who are dedicated to investigating these types of crimes deserve affordable forensic tools that can help them make informed decisions starting on-scene.”
About ADF Solutions, Inc. ADF Solutions is the global leader in automated digital forensic software for triage and digital investigations used to investigate child exploitation, human trafficking, and other types of cybercrime. ADF's innovative technology tools streamline digital investigations, reduce forensic backlogs, and provide digital evidence results and intelligence from iOS and Android devices, as well as computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.) devices.
About Suspect Technologies
Suspect Technologies is a face and pedestrian imaging technology provider for law enforcement and the greater security industry. Its mission is to enhance the efficiency and safety of public and private organizations through advanced and affordable facial and pedestrian video analytic tools. Its AgentAI platform currently assists law enforcement agencies by accelerating and enhancing their ability to redact, investigate, and report.
