Sheléa Frazier Releases New Single, “Grace” As her film debut Garners NAACP/Critic Choice nominations
Sheléa Frazier Releases New Single, “Grace” As her film debut “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” Garners NAACP/Critic Choice nominationsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and recording artist Sheléa made her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in the Lifetime biopic, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel. The film drew 2.7 million viewers and was “the strongest original movie for all television for 2020 across key demos including both broadcast and cable.” Sheléa, who has been recognized for her vocal talent from artists Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, David Foster, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, and more, is thrilled to be a part of the recognition by the NAACP and the Critic Choice Awards for the film and has received tremendous accolades for her performance in the movie.
In addition to the success Sheléa has had with the film, she will be releasing her new single and music video “Grace,” available everywhere February 12th, which she recently performed live on KTLA. The bold and beautiful ballad speaks to something we need in these trying times, Grace!
“I think Grace is something we all need to give and love to receive. With the tensions, fears and stresses happening in the world I would like to make my contribution by reminding people to ask for and give a little more grace because it could make an unimaginable difference to someone struggling.” Sheléa
Additionally, she will also be performing alongside Dave Koz and Brian McKnight in a one-night-only live stream Valentine’s concert on February 13th at 5:00pm PST/8:00pm EST.
Sheléa has a unique and powerful voice and musical talent and has been compared to Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys. Since being recognized by Stevie Wonder for her work on Take 6’s Grammy-nominated album The Standard, Sheléa has gone on to do incredible things. She has been featured on major motion picture soundtracks for Hotel Rwanda, Akeelah and the Bee, and Be Cool. While Sheléa has released original music, she has cemented her reputation as the go-to voice for legendary tribute concerts. With a resume and list of performance credits that are as staggering as they are multi-faceted, she has traveled internationally as a featured vocalist in “An Intimate Evening with David Foster” singing selections made famous by Natalie Cole (“Unforgettable”), Chaka Khan (“Through the Fire”), Whitney Houston (songs from “The Bodyguard” motion picture soundtrack), and Toni Braxton (“Unbreak My Heart”), as well as the power duet “Tell Him” on which she sang Barbra Streisand (giving her the nickname: “The Black Barbra”) with Pia Toscano singing Celine Dion.
Sheléa is now making a new name for herself through her outstanding performance in The Clark Sisters and her highly anticipated new single GRACE.
Tickets for Sheléa’s Valentine’s concert are on sale now at davekoz.com and her newest single “Grace,” is available everywhere on February 12th. You can also watch The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel on Lifetime.
Sheléa Frazier is managed by industry vet Silas White and SWG Management. White best known for his A&R Grammy winning work for Justin Timberlake amongst his many successful entertainment and sports clients. He just released a Christmas single with Cedric the Entertainer, represents Chauncy Billups, Dawkins and Dawkins, Byron Scott and Golf phenom and Personality Troy Mullins and is currently working on a film about the Ann Gregory Story.
Juliette Harris
ItGirl Public Relations
+1 8183212317
email us here