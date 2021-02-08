Data Protection and Privacy Tops Agenda at Minneapolis and Des Moines Virtual Cyber Summit

Experts gather to discuss SolarWinds hack, IoT security, user-centric attacks, Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning, among other trends shaping 2021 landscape

The 2021 Minneapolis and Des Moines Virtual Cybersecurity Summit will take place on Wednesday, February 10, and is slated to allow the local community of cybersecurity professionals to gain insights and education regarding the latest updates and challenges in the industry, despite the continued effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Headlining this summit is a long-time expert in the world of data privacy, Jay Cline, U.S. Privacy Leader for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Cline has spent three decades advising executives on the nuances of data privacy, with his specialty focus on privacy risk management. His keynote session is titled, “Navigating a Tripolar Data Privacy World.”

"This year could see record levels of privacy regulation and enforcement worldwide with over half of the world's population covered by basic privacy rights and data-breach notification for the first time in history," Cline said. "Companies can get ahead of this wave by building privacy defaults into the digital code of their business for every new change they push into production."

The Summit will also feature industry expert presenters and virtual exhibits from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panel discussions fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around the SolarWinds hack, the future of cybersecurity, and user-centered security, and the key trends on which Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves in 2021 in panel discussions.

Data Connectors, which has conducted physical conferences since 1999, rapidly responded to the COVID-19 crisis, moving its full schedule of planned events online. The cybersecurity community has in turn responded to the opportunity: more than twice as many people have signed up for the virtual regional events than had registered to attend the previously scheduled in-person meetings.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top CISOs and CIOs from organizations throughout the Upper Midwest. This week’s panelists include:

Matt Ireland, Chief Information Security Officer - NTT Research

Patrick Joyce, VP - Global Information Technology & CISO - Medtronic

Tony Taylor, CISO - Land O'Lakes

William Scandrett, CISO - Allina Health

Milinda Rambel Stone, Vice President & CISO - Provation Medical



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Auth0, Ordr, Proofpoint, and many more.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

Data Connectors Virtual Summits continue to focus on the local and regional requirements for cities and regions across North America, with upcoming Summits taking place for Ohio, Boston, and Southern California, New York City, Texas and more.

