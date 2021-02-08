Vishay Intertechnology Extends NCW AT Family of Wide Terminal Thin Film Chip Resistors With Larger 0612 Case Size

These AEC-Q200 Qualified Devices Offer Higher Power Dissipation to 1 W and Lower Resistance Values Down to 0.10 Ω for Power Electronics in Automotive and Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its NCW AT family of wide terminal thin film chip resistors with a new line of devices in the 0612 case size. For power electronics in automotive and industrial applications, the Vishay Beyschlag NCW 0612 AT components combine high temperature performance and excellent long term stability with high power dissipation up to 1 W and low resistance values down to 0.10 Ω.



Joining the previously released NCW 0406 AT, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices released today offer a wide terminal contact geometry for superior robustness against thermal cycling. In addition, the resistors provide high operating temperatures up to +175 °C, advanced sulfur resistance as verified according to ASTM B 809, and superior moisture resistivity at 85 °C and 85 % relative humidity.

These specifications allow designers to use NCW AT series resistors in harsh and high temperature environments without compromising power rating or electrical performance. The resistors are the perfect choice for most fields of modern professional power electronics in which power dissipation, reliability, stability, and robust design are major concerns. Typical applications will include DC/DC converters, LED drivers, DC current monitoring, and battery management systems.

Device Specification Table:

Part number NCW 0406 AT NCW 0612 AT Case size 0406 0612 Resistance range 0.33 Ω to 0.91 Ω 0.10 Ω to 0.91 Ω Resistance tolerance ± 1 % Temperature coefficient ± 50 ppm/K Rated dissipation P 85 0.3 W 1 W Operating temperature range -55 °C to +175 °C





















Samples and production quantities of the NCW 0612 AT series are available now, with lead times of nine weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust announces company has extended NCW AT family of wide terminal thin film chip resistors with new line of devices in the 0612 case size. - https://bit.ly/39M416q

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28849 (NCW 0406 AT, NCW 0612 AT)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718139386587

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com