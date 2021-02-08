Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces New Irvine Clinic Under its California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy Brand

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, California, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, is proud to announce the grand opening of its California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) clinic in Irvine, Calif., on behalf of its joint venture partnership with MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system.

The Cal Rehab North Irvine clinic, located at 4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste. 302, is the latest addition to PRN’s growing network of physical therapy facilities and elevates Cal Rehab’s presence in California to 17 locations.

The North Irvine Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic will welcome patients of all ages and is thrilled to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

“I am thrilled with our continued expansion of the Cal Rehab footprint across Southern California and the Irvine community with this new location, which is supported through our joint venture partnership with MemorialCare,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “With the opening of our North Irvine Cal Rehab clinic we are excited and proud to broaden our expertise in quality, physical therapy care in the Irvine community.”

Clinic partner and director, Anthony Bisaccia, PT, will lead the daily operations of the North Irvine location. Bisaccia received his Master’s in physical therapy from Western University of Health Sciences and is a long-time clinician at Cal Rehab. Most recently, Bisaccia served as the clinic director of Cal Rehab’s Irvine location, a sister clinic to the new North Irvine facility.

“Transitioning to the clinic director role at the new North Irvine clinic is a tremendous opportunity,” said Bisaccia. “For the past 19 years, I’ve worked at the Cal Rehab Irvine clinic, and I cannot wait to bring a new physical therapy care option to the Irvine community. If you are local to the area and in need of physical therapy care, look no further, as our North Irvine team is here to help!”

Cal Rehab accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them to better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Cal Rehab or to schedule an appointment at the new North Irvine clinic, please visit the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy website.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us on Facebook (@PRNPhysicalTherapy), Twitter (@PRN_therapy) or on LinkedIn.

About California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy

California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) is a locally owned and community-based therapy group serving Southern California’s communities. Since 1987 Cal Rehab has provided a hands-on, integrated approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Cal Rehab proudly serves the community, supporting local professional and high school athletic teams.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 12 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com