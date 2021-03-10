NATIONAL VETERANS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) WELCOMES ALTRIA GROUP AS A NEW CORPORATE MEMBER
Our goal is to work with diverse, high-quality suppliers to innovate and address societal issues within the supply chain.
Jodie Clarke, Vice President, Procurement
ALTRIA GROUP ELEVATES THEIR SUPPORT OF VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES
We recognize that to be successful in the long-term we need to have a diverse set of suppliers, and a diverse employee base, to help us think about things in a different way.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Altria Group (Altria) as its newest Corporate Member. By joining NVBDC, Altria is committing to further support certified service-disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).
— Sal Mancuso, EVP and CFO, Altria
“We recognize that to be successful in the long-term we need to have a diverse set of suppliers, and a diverse employee base, to help us think about things in a different way,” said Sal Mancuso, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Altria. “Veterans bring a tremendous wealth of knowledge and joining the NVBDC is an important step in helping us tap into that expertise.”
Altria’s Supplier Diversity and Inclusion program engages women, ethnically diverse, veteran, people with disabilities and LGBTQ businesses to provide innovative ideas, cost competitiveness and increase supply chain flexibility. The program includes sponsorship of events and educational programs for diverse businesses, long-term utilization and spending goals and Procurement tools and resources to promote the use of diverse suppliers. Altria utilizes a diverse supplier base that resembles the communities in which its employees live and work.
“We remain focused on developing flexible, end-to-end supply chains that are collaborative, secure, and provide a competitive advantage for Altria’s companies. I am proud of the progress we continue to make, including our focus on fostering diversity and inclusion in our supplier base,” said Jodie Clarke, Vice President, Procurement.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Veteran-focused Diversity Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations that support NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.
"We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC, states.
Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB business. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
About Altria
Altria’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).
The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®,Skoal® and on!®. Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands® and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte™ and Villa Maria Estate™ products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.
More information about Altria is available at altria.com, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn