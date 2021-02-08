Blackhawk Floors Offers Hardwood Floor Installation Services in Scottsdale, AZ

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring has expanded its services in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it is now offering hardwood floor installation services in Scottsdale, AZ.

“This empowers our customers with a tremendous benefit because when you get brand new flooring for your home, you want to make sure you pick the most qualified professional flooring contractors for the job,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “

Elquest explained that hardwood floor installation services involve a lot of small details and measurements.

“What this means is if you use someone that is not properly trained or isn’t familiar with the correct techniques, it can lead to a possible disaster,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “Blackhawk Floors in Phoenix, AZ, has the professional flooring experts that you need. As the flooring leaders in Phoenix for more than 19 years, we are well-equipped to handle any flooring job you need to be done, and we’re experts at it.”

Elquest went on to note that whether individuals are looking for chic and sophisticated flooring, rustic and warm, or whatever the case may be, Blackhawk Floors has the flooring to complement it and the flooring installation professionals to handle the installation process.

In fact, Blackhawk Floors, which now has over 800 samples on display in its Wood Flooring Showroom, is also now offering free estimates using COVID-19 protocols.

“Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing,” Elquest stressed. “Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition, Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader, from custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. Also, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States