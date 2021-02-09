UNIQUE, SOARING BUTTERFLY-DESIGN HOME FOR SALE DELIVERS ULTIMATE MIAMI-STYLE LIVING; HITS DEMAND FOR NEWLY BUILT HOMES

Shane M. Graber, Top Miami Real Estate Broker SOARING BUTTERFLY-DESIGN HOME FOR SALE DELIVERS ULTIMATE MIAMI-STYLE LIVING; HITS DEMAND FOR NEWLY BUILT HOMES Cool, Modern, and Stylish, Like Miami!

“Sculpture in a Park:” Light, Bright and Oh, So Cool!

This breathtaking home reveals clever, repetitive single pitch roofs and a towering volumetric trapezoidal design reminiscent of a butterfly in flight.” — Shane M. Graber, Broker, GRABER Realty Group

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly constructed, light-filled soaring butterfly-design home and pool retreat that provides ultimate South Florida living is now for sale at $2 million. Situated on a double corner lot in desirable Miami Shores, adjacent to Miami, the linear, spacious Mid-Century Modern inspired home was designed as a “Sculpture in a Park.”

“This breathtaking home reveals clever, repetitive single pitch roofs and a towering volumetric trapezoidal design reminiscent of a butterfly in flight,” said Shane M. Graber, Broker of GRABER Realty Group, the top real estate agency in the area. “It was artfully created to bring ultimate indoor-outdoor enjoyment with floor to ceiling glass walls and doors to the outside gardens from every room,” added Graber.

The designer and builder, Charlie Abaca of Casaurbana, maximized use of the lot to create the smartest configuration possible while keeping it one story for easy flow and desired architectural simplicity. The home is 2,825 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The one-story linear layout ensured the structure would be thoroughly light filled.

“Height and light were critical in planning. The home has soaring 16-foot ceilings to produce huge volume—giving a light and airy feeling to the home,” said Abaca, who has a successful background re-designing and renovating luxury homes and condominiums across South Florida. “I want the owners to feel completely natural and comfortable whether they are inside or out.”

The home offers two large pitch-roof wings and a central, elongated glass-walled flow-through great room connecting the two. Spacious living, kitchen, and dining anchor one side, with four bedrooms located on the other flank for ultimate privacy. The design is ideal for dwellings in South Florida as it provides unfettered access to the area’s tropical climate and lush natural beauty. Abaca configured the home for absolute serenity with an elevated pool and deck directly outside the glass walled great room, visible from all living areas and the primary bedrooms.

“Mid-Century Modern design galvanizes me with its aspirational angles and clean lines and I wanted to take that inspiration to the next level of home building while constantly keeping top of mind how the occupants would have the most enjoyment,” said Abaca. He continued, “The style allows for open, flowing conversations, a relaxed, private evening or a great gathering outside with friends as there is plenty of room to entertain!”

Top Broker Graber adds that Abaca tapped into the hot demand for new homes. “Right now, people desire newly constructed homes that are fresh and never lived in,” said Graber, who is also a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. “Plus, these buyers have refined taste and prefer to select their own finishes to personalize their home. They don’t want to pay for someone else’s design choices,” he explains. For that reason, Abaca created the “sexy shell” of the home with polished concrete floors, uncomplicated finishes, and must-have critical infrastructure features such as impact windows and doors in adherence to the stringent South Florida building code—the world’s strongest. This way the buyer may customize finishes to personal preference.

Tucked away on a quiet street, this one of a kind home also hits another in-demand want from prospective buyers--- to have ultimate luxury amenities with the feel of being at a resort yet close to the energy of the city with its retail, hip restaurants and easy access to the beach. As Abaca summed up his home design, “It’s cool, modern, and stylish, like Miami!”

For more information about this newly constructed pool home retreat, named The Dwell House at 899 NE 92 Street in Miami Shores, Florida, 33138, go to https://TheDwellHouseMiamiShores.com or MLS, Zillow, Trulia or Realtor.Com. Listed by Shane M. Graber.

