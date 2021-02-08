For Immediate Release:

Feb. 4, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber and Kent State University at Stark Announce Regional Office

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office and Kent State University are pleased to announce that the Auditor’s East Regional Office recently moved into space at Kent State University’s Stark Campus.

“This is an exciting move for our office for many reasons, especially the cost savings and opportunities for recruitment with Kent State students and community members,” said Auditor Faber. “I hope we can see more of these types of partnerships among state institutions to save taxpayer dollars and increase public engagement with state operations.”

The Auditor’s Office has 11 offices across the state. They previously rented space in downtown Canton before negotiating the lease with Kent State, which will result in a savings of 17%. In an effort to save money in rent costs, Auditor Faber initiated a comprehensive office space utilization analysis that is resulting in significant rent reductions while maintaining necessary resources for employees. The Auditor’s Office has made office space moves in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Central regions.

Auditor Faber worked with Nick Gattozzi, Kent State’s executive director of government and community relations, and Denise A. Seachrist, Ph.D., Kent State Stark’s dean and chief administrative officer, to find what the state auditor’s office describes as the perfect location: Kent State Stark’s Conference Center.

The space allows for a productive work environment that provides the following opportunities: working with students, offering internships to those interested in finance; engaging with the public; hosting larger meetings in an International Association of Conference Centers (IACC) accredited building. The office is conveniently located off I-77 in Jackson Township and has ample free parking.

The auditor’s office also plans to utilize the space for future recruitment career fairs and for hosting regional trainings.

“We are always looking for ways to collaborate with local and state governmental offices and this partnership made sense,” said Gattozzi. “It really is a win-win for the state auditor’s office, taxpayers and the Stark Campus, as it provides enhanced opportunities for students and the community. We are happy Auditor Faber recognizes the incredible value of being located at Kent State Stark.”

Dean Seachrist agreed the move is a win-win for the campus and the state.

“We are pleased to welcome the auditor’s East Regional Office to our beautiful Conference Center,” she said. “As Stark County’s only public university, we are continually seeking new opportunities to benefit our already stellar student experience, while providing great spaces for our community and ways to increase public engagement with local and state agencies for the betterment of Northeast Ohio – and beyond.”

Kent State University is a well-respected state institution with seven regional campuses. The Stark Campus spans 200 acres near Canton and is Kent State’s largest regional campus. Kent State Stark offers 21 bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, three associate degrees, one graduate certificate, 37 minors and the opportunity to complete general education coursework toward any undergraduate program at Kent State University.

While Auditor of State employees are primarily working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, auditors have had to use work space in the regional offices to complete some duties. The Kent State Stark agreement went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and auditors are able to currently use the space.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

