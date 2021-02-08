Announcement: Mr. Horst Bennin joins TheToken.Network bringing more than 30 years of financial experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- TheToken.Network ($TTN) community is proud to announce its newest member, Mr. Horst Bennin, who has an incredible track record in the finance industry. Some of his most notable positions include:
● Fund Manager at Unico Investment Fund Management
● Senior Capital Markets Analyst with Banque Leu Luxembourg
● Head of Investment Strategy Private Banking with Commerzbank International Luxembourg
● Director & Head Active Advisory Team with UBS Luxembourg S.A.
● Head of Investment HQ Holding GmbH (Quandt Family)
Mr. Bennin is a frequent speaker regarding global finance at investment conferences in the DACH region and internationally. He also holds Degrees in Real Estate Finance and in European Finance and Accounting from the University of Applied Sciences in Bremen, Germany and Leeds Beckett University, UK. He graduated with a jointly awarded Executive MBA from WHU-Koblenz, Germany and Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, USA. At the University of Muenster, Germany, he lectured on the implementation of “Alternative Investments”.
Mr. Bennin about his new venture with TTN: “I am excited to bring my expertise and finance connections to TheToken.Network community and help with the TTN beta platform launch. DeFi is the hot topic with literally unlimited potential and TheToken.Network’s approach is revolutionary by bridging DeFi liquidity to real world use cases!”
“We are extremely happy that Mr. Bennin shares our vision of DeFi, using Blockchain technology and empowering anyone with internet connection to participate via TheToken.Network. His insight into the world of finance is invaluable to our community, his advice regarding present and future business cases to be enabled on the TTN platform will be extremely beneficial to the users.” says Benjamin Kang, Senior Project Manager for TheToken.Network
About TheToken.Network (TTN) (Ticker $TTN)
TheToken.Network is the first full DeFi platform linking ERC-20 token to real world mass use cases. The $TTN token started trading on the 1st of February 2021 (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/thetoken-network/). The beta platform launch is scheduled for March 2021. TheToken.Network aims to provide a full featured financial transaction platform controlled by the users and benefiting only the users.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheTokenNetwork
Telegram: https://t.me/TTNCHAT
Customer Service
TheToken.Network
contact@TheToken.Network