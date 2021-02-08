Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wandering Free Releases Signature Comfort Collection

A child having a peaceful and restful night snuggled close to his aromatherapy plushie.

Wandering Free introduces beautifully handcrafted aromatherapy plushies, featuring a pocket to hold a wool felt heart designed to diffuse essential oils.

FINDLAY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trisha Frankart from Wandering Free is releasing the brand new Signature Comfort Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Comfort Collection will be released on February 12, 2021.

Wandering Free is known for helping children live a more peaceful life through huggable aromatherapy.

Thus, for the first time, Trisha Frankart has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular aromatherapy plushies. The new Signature Comfort Collection is scheduled to go live on February 12, 2021.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website wanderingfreeshop.etsy.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The aromatherapy plushies are designed to showcase a peaceful color palette with soft materials, as well as, added weight for extra comfort that help make children feel calm.

Several products come in gray to capitalize on today’s trends.

Some aromatherapy plushies are made from organic cotton, which means moms won’t have to worry about synthetic and traditional materials that can contain harsh chemicals.

Her collection also includes extra diffuser hearts to easily swap out different scents.

Each individual aromatherapy plushie has its own name. A few examples are:

• Cypress the Comfort Creature
• Cloud the Comfort Creature
• Rayne the Comfort Critter
• Clove the Comfort Critter

The Signature Comfort Collection ranges in price from $5 to $65.

Trisha Frankart is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/wanderingfreeshop/

Trisha Frankart
Wandering Free
hello@wanderingfreeshop.com
