An Alternative Nationwide Health Information Network Has Launched to Scale and Solve National Interoperability Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids, Mich., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States QHIN (USQHIN) has launched as a wholly owned subsidiary of Velatura Public Benefit Corporation, which will use data exchange to scale and solve national interoperability challenges.

Historically, national data exchange has been limited by the challenges of exchanging integrated, rationalized data between disparate networks. USQHIN aims to solve this challenge by closing the gap between effective local or regional exchange and national exchange and by emphasizing collaboration and honoring existing network relationships to benefit all participants. USQHIN aligns with the currently understood vision and the federal regulatory guidelines for a national interoperability framework set forth in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and is positioned to become a core contributor to the country’s interoperability ecosystem.

“USQHIN elevates the ‘network of networks’ model using proven operational methodologies and backed by more than a decade of deep experience at the forefront of health information exchange,” said Doug Dietzman, Executive Vice President of USQHIN. “We’ll connect the great work HIEs, vendors and other organizations are doing in local markets with the evolving national interoperability ecosystem to increase the quality, quantity, and security of clinical data sharing.”

The 21st Century Cures Act mandates that the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) establish a common framework to enable nationwide health information exchange. By establishing a network of Qualified Health Information Networks (QHIN), TEFCA seeks to provide a single “on-ramp” for nationwide connectivity and ensure the integrity and security of data as it is delivered where and when needed. As an alternative to current networks that are largely focused on large EMR systems, USQHIN will be focused on connecting HIEs, health plans, state and local governments, and other non-traditional stakeholders to the national TEFCA framework.

USQHIN is working on an innovative collaborative, National ADT Hub Network (NAHN), to create a new U.S. asset for admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data exchange to better enable national public health use cases and various federal interoperability goals. The current pandemic has highlighted the significant inefficiencies at the national level of acquiring consistent, high quality ADT data through the fragmented vendor and HIE model across the country today. USQHIN’s NAHN is moving smartly and aggressively to solve this problem.

USQHIN is led by Doug Dietzman. Dietzman is an accomplished leader with a 30-year track record of success in the healthcare industry serving hospital systems, physician organizations, health plans, and health information exchanges with specific expertise in interoperability and health information exchange. Prior to joining USQHIN, he was the founding Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Health Connect, where he grew that organization from a small startup to one of the most robust and successful private HIEs in the nation.

“With USQHIN, we are intentionally taking a collaborative approach to solve national interoperability challenges to benefit all participants and stakeholders. No single organization will be able to do it all. So strong, trusted collaboration will be critical to the future success across the country,” said Deitzman.

About USQHIN

The United States QHIN (USQHIN) is an alternative nationwide health information network, focused on rationalizing interstate data exchange at national scale. USQHIN engages public and private stakeholders and advances emerging use cases in support of urgent public health needs and federal interoperability goals. USQHIN is part of The Constellation, including Velatura Public Benefit Corporation, the Interoperability Institute and the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services. The organizations offer a comprehensive interoperability strategy and a product and services portfolio that continues to transform healthcare and health information exchange in Michigan and across the nation For more information, visit: https://usqhin.org.

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of health information stakeholders in the value chain. Established in 2018,Velatura extends Michigan Health Information Network’s (MiHIN) modular and scalable interoperability products and services outside of Michigan and exclusively provides solutions to organizations needing the ability to interoperate and seamlessly share electronic information. For more information, visit www.velatura.org.

