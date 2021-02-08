Rogers for Business introduces new digital advantages for Small Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Business-grade solutions to support Canadian SMEs with reliable connectivity and network security



TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers for Business is introducing Advantage Mobility TM and Advantage Security TM , two new solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), designed to provide additional connectivity and security features when they need it most. With the current environment creating a higher demand for connectivity solutions, more SMEs than ever before are looking to increase their investments in technology, with 70% of small businesses surveyed reporting that the pandemic has accelerated the need for their business to go digital.1

“Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our country, and the pandemic has had an overwhelming impact on these companies. With these Advantage solutions, Rogers for Business is leveraging our diverse set of assets to be there for Canadian SMEs through their digital transformation,” says Dean Prevost, President, Connected Home and Rogers for Business. “Providing intuitive solutions that are easy to deploy will promote technology adoption among small businesses and give them the tools to drive innovation and grow their business.”

More than 10.5 million Canadians work for an SME, with these businesses contributing more than half of Canada’s gross domestic product. For SMEs, having the right digital tools will be a key driver to growing the Canadian economy.

Connectivity and security solutions to keep SMEs moving

Advantage Mobility TM keeps teams connected and productive with an Unlimited Data plan and Rogers Business Internet TM . This solution offers flexibility and predictable costs with no overage data fees on Canada’s most trusted and most reliable wireless network.2 Additionally, this bundle includes Rogers Business Internet with 24/7 technical support from dedicated business specialists.



Advantage Security TM is a cloud-based solution that allows small and medium-sized businesses to keep their network safe from threats while offering the ability to customize network access and filter the types of Internet content users can consume. With cyber attacks on the rise in Canada, small and medium-sized businesses are often the target. Advantage Security TM also comes with Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity that allows remote employees to access business files safely over a secure connection, which has shown to be critical as many Canadians continue to work remotely.

Canadian SMEs have long put technology top on their list of areas to improve, and COVID has accelerated that need for investment in technology and connectivity. Businesses of all sizes need to ensure that they’re building connectivity and security into their planning, to be prepared for the unexpected. As SMEs look ahead, it’s clear that they will need to adapt to an evolving digital landscape, with the connectivity and security that employees, partners and customers need. Read more from the Rogers for Business team.

Rogers for Business Advantage suite of services for SMEs is designed to support and enable these businesses to build and grow.

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.