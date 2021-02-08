Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire

/EIN News/ -- - Deployment In Waterville Valley, NH is Blink’s first in The Granite State

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services announced its first deployment in the state of New Hampshire. The community of Windsor Hill Condominiums, in the rural resort town of Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, will benefit significantly from this deployment. These Blink owned units are the only EV charging stations available for nearly 30 miles.

“With this deployment, we are taking an initial step to further the availability of EV charging infrastructure in the state. We are actively looking for opportunities to bring our fast Level 2 charging to communities which have a scarcity of EV infrastructure and plan to continue growing in New Hampshire,” commented Mike Battaglia, Sr. Vice President Sales and Business Development of Blink Charging.

“We’re energized to enter new markets and this deployment is groundbreaking because it is our first deployment of Blink chargers in New Hampshire,” continued Battaglia. “Windsor Hill is advocating the transition to sustainable, green operational solutions, and our chargers will contribute to this effort, making EV charging convenient and accessible to residents and visitors whose charging options were previously scarce. We look forward to advancing the EV infrastructure in New Hampshire and continuing to expand our footprint across New England.”

This deployment of two IQ 200 units at Windsor Hill Condominiums further bolsters Blink Charging’s acumen as a leader in the EV charging space and expands its presence across New England and the northeast. With help from the New Hampshire Electric Co-Op, the deployment came at very little cost to Windsor Hill, further highlighting how government and private investments in clean technologies can make an enormous impact.

“As a premier residential neighborhood in a resort community, we are committed to meeting and surpassing the expectations of our residents and guests. Likewise, we have embarked on several initiatives to accelerate our transition to becoming a self-sustaining community, so the initial installation of two Blink IQ 200 chargers is not only an important amenity for the current and future EV drivers among our residents but also supports our environmental and sustainability goals,” said Linda Coleman, President of Windsor Hill Condominiums.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

