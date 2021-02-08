Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Is Expected To Reach USD 11.86 Billion By 2026, Registering A CAGR Of 17.4% | Global OSINT Market to Expand its Reach by Uncovering Hidden Patterns

OSINT global leaders profiled in report are Thales SA, Dassault Systemes, Digimind, CybelAngel, Expert System, Sail Labs, Recorded Future, Inc., KB Crawl, Verint Systems, Dataiku, Palantir Technologies, Inc., NICE Ltd, and Intrinsec Security.

Open source intelligence (OSINT) is assimilated by collecting information from publicly available sources and disseminated to audiences at a specific time. Advent of instant communication and increased speed of data transfer can witness overwhelming demand of OSINT. The global open source intelligence market size can grow at a high CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). It stood at USD 3,826.8 million in 2018.

Availability of open-source data and rise of cyber threats are likely to drive the market demand significantly. Social media platforms accumulate data pertaining to location, community, interests, and likes for informing government agencies of any possible threats. The use of relevant information on organizations based on employee experience and devoid of reputation management firms can drive the market. Actionable insights on people and companies for sensitive information are likely to be witnessed in the coming years. Organizations can glean data in real-time from a wide range of sources for gaining awareness and performing location-based investigations. Quantification of risks, events, and consequences can assist decision makers.

But large volumes of data lakes and lack of skilled personnel can hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven people to stay within the limits of their homes and increased internet usage. Increased reliance on blogs, discussion forums, vlogs, and other digital platforms can bode well for the OSINT market. OSINT tools can accumulate data from these sources to predict future trends and niches. Remote working has created hurdles of malicious attacks by cybercriminals. This can be overcome with the help of OSINT tools. Intelligence agencies can gain useful insights from public resources and gain advantage over any potential threats to nations. The global open source intelligence market is deemed to make a rebound by 2020 owing to investments in analytics software by companies and people.

Industry Trends

Industrial automation is a niche revenue pocket for open-source intelligence software. The need to capture and collate information on machines and infrastructure through connected systems is likely to drive the market demand significantly. The shift to digitization and push for confluence of operational technology and information technology can culminate in large volumes of data. OSINT tools are likely to identify vulnerabilities in systems. Development of search engines capable of discovering chinks in industrial systems as well as presence of video games being stored on corporate servers.

COVID-19 Impact on Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market

Segmentation

Based on security type, it is segmented into text analytics, data analytics, link/network analysis, dark web analysis, human intelligence, artificial intelligence, content intelligence, big data, and others. The human intelligence segment is expected to register a strong growth rate of 22.54% over the forecast period. This is attributed to intelligence gathered by humans for situational awareness and making rapid decisions. Operations in urban areas and complex terrains are likely to drive the segment demand. But the segment can face hurdles owing to its time-consuming nature.

By technology, it is segmented into cybersecurity, social media analysis, web analysis, text analytics, video analytics, visualization, big data software, and others. Big data software, among the technologies, is bound to gain a large market share over the forecast period. The software can be used in amassing data in volumes and assess any potential threats. Mobile communications and social media networks are likely to drive its demand even further as reliance on smart devices continue to rise. Its use by law enforcement agencies for combating terrorism and addressing national threats can bolster its demand in the coming years. On the other hand, the cybersecurity segment can display 15.01% CAGR over the assessment period owing to constant online threats and malware attacks. Government agencies and private corporations are enhancing their antivirus software for facing increasing spate of attacks.

By application, it is segmented into national security, homeland security, private sector, public sector, military and defense, and others. Homeland security accounted for 27.92% share in the global OSINT market in 2020. It can reach a value of USD 3,284.65 million by 2026 in the market due to challenges faced by nations and high risks of terrorist attacks. OSINT can be shared with partner agencies without compromising on national security standards.

Regional Segmentation

The global open source intelligence market covers namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is estimated to dominate the global OSINT market owing to rising dependence on smart devices and security investments made possible by government initiatives. The U.S. and Canada are expected to prioritize cybersecurity in their upcoming budgetary sessions owing to impending threats and large scale of online attacks. The North America OSINT market value can reach USD 3,865.72 million by 2026 at 17.66% CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe is likely to capture a major share of the global OSINT market. This is attributed to local law enforcement agencies utilizing OSINT for protecting citizens against abuse, identity theft, fraud, sexual violence, and others. Workshops organized for creating awareness among officers of security agencies can bode well for the market. Rise of illegal arms trafficking is estimated to drive the regional market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The open source intelligence market is highly competitive in nature with categorization being the primary strategy employed by key players. Freemium and premium versions of OSINT software for collecting public information rapidly aided by machine learning algorithms and analysis of web are likely to engulf the market. For instance, Recorded Future is investing heavily in R&D to increase its efficiency.

Industry News

Cobwebs Technologies, a U.S. firm, has introduced a location intelligence platform, WebLoc, for gaining intelligence on pandemics, natural disasters, and rising crime rates for mitigating the damage and making informed decisions. Location of data in real-time coupled with physical data correlations with digital data are displayed in interactive layers.

