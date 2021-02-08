Global Size & Share of Medical Ventilator Market Estimated to Surpass USD 1466.3 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Medical Ventilator Market in 2019 was approximately USD 846.1 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1466.3 Million by 2026. Top market players are ResMed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge, Philips Healthcare, Smiths Group, Hamilton Medical and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Medical Ventilator Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), By Type (Invasive, Non-invasive), End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care Center, Others) and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Medical Ventilator Market was estimated at USD 846.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1466.3 Million by 2026. The global Medical Ventilator Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026”.

According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 80% of patients can recover from COVID-19 without hospital treatment. But in case of extreme situations, a person may cause respiratory damage to the virus, forcing the body's oxygen levels to decrease and make it difficult to breathe. In order to mitigate this, the medical ventilator is used to force blood, with elevated amounts of oxygen, into the lungs.

Growing funding for healthcare research across the globe due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor driving the growth of the target market. In addition, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases across the globe is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market in the near future. However, reimbursement issues and the complications related with the use of ventilators are anticipated to hamper growth of the global medical ventilators market in the coming years. Nevertheless, emerging economies worldwide are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the key operating players in the global medical ventilator market.

Top Market Players:

ResMed

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Getinge

Philips Healthcare

Smiths Group

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Air Liquide

Dräger

Medtronic

The global medical ventilator market is segmented based on type, mobility, and end-user. The global market can be bifurcated on the basis of mobility into intensive care and portable. Based upon type segment the global medical ventilator market is segmented as invasive and non-invasive. The invasive ventilation segment is expected to dominate in the near future owing to its increasing adoption and range of applications in sleeping disorders, neurological diseases, and respiratory diseases. The end-user segment of the target market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and others.

The medical ventilator market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the medical ventilator industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different components, applications, end-user, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The global medical ventilator industry is expected to provide potential opportunities to manufacturers, vendors, and customers across the globe. The growing adoption of medical ventilators owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the target market in the near future. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking are factors driving the growth of the medical ventilator industry. Additionally, the growing aging population, coupled with increasing numbers of ICU beds is expected to boost the growth of the global market in the near future. However, the complications associated with the use of ventilators and the issues related to reimbursement are major factors to restrain target market growth during the forecast period.

The global medical ventilator market is segmented on the basis of type, mobility, and end-user. The global medical ventilator market can be categorized on the basis of mobility into intensive care and portable. Based upon type segment the global medical ventilator market is bifurcated as invasive and non-invasive. The invasive ventilation segment is expected to dominate in the near future owing to its increasing adoption and range of applications in sleeping disorders, neurological diseases, and respiratory diseases.

Based upon the region the global market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions during the forecast period 2020-2026. This is attributed to the availability of the advanced healthcare sector in the countries of this region along with the high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the U.S. and other countries of this region. Increasing cases of COVID-19 and growing government funding for research is supporting the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share and Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in the near future. Europe market growth is owing to the increasing prevalence of coronavirus diseases in the countries of Europe, coupled with the presence of major players in this region. The growth in the Asia Pacific countries is the presence of a favorable business environment in the countries of the Asia Pacific.

Browse the full “Medical Ventilator Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), by Type (Invasive, Non-invasive), End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Care Center, Others) and Regions: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-ventilator-market-by-mobility-intensive-care-portable-1278

This report segments the medical ventilator market as follows:

Global Medical Ventilator Market: By Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

Global Medical Ventilator Market: By Mobility

Intensive Care

Portable

Global Medical Ventilator Market: By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Others

