SmartBe Wealth Inc. announces Launch of New ETFs

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) announces that the following ETFs (collectively, the “New ETFs”) are expected to be listed on the NEO Exchange Inc. on February 9, 2021 under the following ticker symbols:



New ETF Ticker SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBCM SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF SBCV SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBQM SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF SBQV

SmartBe is launching the New ETFs to provide Canadian investors with access to long-only quantitative value and momentum strategies focused on Canadian and United States equity securities. “Value” is a strategy that focuses on the common stock of companies with low prices relative to fundamentals. A “value” investment style emphasizes investing in securities that, based on quantitative analysis, are considered undervalued compared to other securities. “Momentum” is a strategy that focuses on the common stock of companies that have strong relative past performance. A “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent total return performance compared to other securities.

The strategies for the New ETFs were chosen based on feedback from the market indicating the need for multiple solutions with a singular factor focus. SmartBe believes the New ETFs represent a positive evolution of SmartBe’s services to Canadian investors.

“The community has spoken and we listened. These funds are unique in Canada and represent a new opportunity for Canadians to add concentrated factor exposure to their portfolios,” says Rod Heard Co-Founder and CEO of Smart Be Wealth Inc. “Our exclusive partnership with the New ETFs’ index provider, Alpha Architect, continues to flourish, and we are confident in their sage approach to scientific investing.”

Wes Gray CEO of Alpha Architect responded saying, “The U.S. market appears to be a few years ahead of the Canadian market when it comes to the widespread adoption of ETFs and strategies based on scientific investing. We buy into SmartBe’s vision of creating the leading quantitative investment boutique in Canada and partnered with SmartBe because of our shared values in transparency and education.”

About SmartBe

SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of exchange-traded funds. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies. Further information can be found at www.smartbewealth.com.

