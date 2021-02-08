IIJ Corrects Figures Disclosed in its presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)”

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) has corrected figures disclosed in its presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)” which was disclosed at noon (JST) on February 8, 2021. The corrected points are underlined.



Correction

In page 9 “II- 6. Systems Integration (SI), Systems Operation & Maintenance (recurring)” of our presentation material titled “Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20 (April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020).”

[Before Correction]

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da81bdb4-012a-4b11-8223-d92dfdc91d45

[After Correction]

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ed734a0-d481-40ab-bff6-04f7db6d9f58

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir