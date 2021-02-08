Healthcare CRM Market Size to Exceed USD 21.46 Billion by 2025, at 13.4% CAGR, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key Players in the Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market are Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Healthgrades Operating Company, Inc. (US), Infor (US), SAP (US), Keona Health (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), SugarCRM (US), hc1 (US)

The advent of new applications, such as digital chatbots, record keeping software, and real-time interactions, has drastically transformed the healthcare sector. This has thus paved the way for a substantial growth environment for the Global Healthcare Crm Market , is expected to reach USD 21.46 Billion by 2025, which was valued at USD 8.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% over the review period (2019 to 2025).

It's becoming increasingly common for the healthcare sector to be burdened with increasing administrative costs. These expenses drive up the costs of healthcare for everyone, making it difficult for most to afford. The ability to use automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence services in healthcare has spurred their incorporation into the sector. These tools are making the job much easier by reducing administrative costs and allowing the creation of an even greater need for healthcare CRM.

The rising demand for virtual care, home care, disease monitoring, and mobile monitoring applications by the public is raising the healthcare CRM market's growth. Furthermore, new modes of database restructuring and economic development are likely to keep this market lucrative in the coming years.

However, constraints in implementing healthcare CRM will impede the healthcare CRM market's growth.

COVID-19 Evaluation:

Focusing on patient communication is especially important in the face of changing healthcare coverage rules, as well as the added burden from a possible pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant burden on healthcare organizations, but forward-thinking leaders are already leveraging technology to address the labor issues they are facing. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare organizations implemented new treatment methods to cope with the rapidly increasing patient populations. Saddled with legacy employee communication and patient engagement tools that were unable to be scaled, those at the forefront rapidly began adopting digital solutions to stay on pace with the increased demands thrust upon staff and clinical teams.

Competitive Landscape:

The global healthcare CRM has a diverse market, including many essential and competitive brands. These companies are now focusing on how to take advantage of what the healthcare CRM market might have to offer. There is a common partnership trend among market players for innovation by leveraging one another's strengths.

Prominent Players in the Global Healthcare CRM Market are:

Salesforce.com, Inc. (US)

Healthgrades Operating Company, Inc. (US)

Infor (US), SAP (US)

Keona Health (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

SugarCRM (US)

hc1 (US)

Segmental Analysis:

Global Healthcare CRM Market has been divided based on Type, Mode of Delivery, Component, Application, and End User.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into analytical CRM, operational CRM, and collaborative CRM. The operational market dominated the CRM segment with over 70% share in 2018. The e-CRM service has a larger population of users than any other healthcare CRM.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into software and service. The software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the period. This is because the software is more accessible and affordable than ever.

The market has been divided into task management, a communication module, patient management, and a report module based on application. The communication module segment represented over 41% of the global market in 2018. The low waiting period undercuts the competition, which is the deciding factor.

The global healthcare CRM market is divided into cloud-based and on-premise based on modes of delivery. The cloud-based segment is expected to perform the fastest growth over the review period, at a CAGR of 13.7%. The development is due to the rising need to control healthcare costs and promote cloud-based technology's cost-efficiency.

The market is segmented, based on end-users, into the healthcare providers and the healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment held the largest market share because of the increasing adoption of CRM in hospitals worldwide.

Geographic Analysis:

The global healthcare CRM market's regional research has been conducted in the Americas and Europe, and other regions.

The Americas will be a significant competitor in the global healthcare CRM market with its large pool of hospitals, established payers, and rising healthcare CRM use. A considerable number of hospitals can be found in the region, and they would therefore support the market's growth. There are various challenges associated with the global healthcare CRM market. One of the most crucial development factors is the much competition in the area. Due to the evolution of the North America region's healthcare infrastructure, the healthcare CRM market will increasingly see a growing demand.

Asia-Pacific is considered the fastest growing region in the global health care industry due to investors' growing interest in investing in the industry. The market is also becoming more international, driving these companies to establish operations in emerging markets such as India. This rise in the number of hospitals would require installing computerized records systems and/or other software to simplify the processes and thus be attributed to market growth. Yet, the developing nations invest a substantial amount in building their domestic healthcare infrastructures. This development is expected to attract many investors and spur the development of the nation's industry.

Industry Updates:

February 2021: Salesforce, a global leader in CRM, announced Vaccine Cloud, technology to help government agencies, healthcare organizations, businesses, nonprofits, and educational institutions more rapidly, safely, and efficiently deploy and manage their vaccine programs.

January 2021: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) launched an AI-powered patient engagement virtual assistant platform to transform voice and digital experiences across the patient journey. Nuance's platform integrates into and extends the capabilities of the healthcare organization's critical clinical, financial, customer and telephony systems, including the EHR, Patient Financial systems, CRM, and patient access center (call center) telephony infrastructure.

