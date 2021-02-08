Device as a Service (DaaS) Market to Surpass USD 190,163.86 Million by 2026 With Registering a CAGR of 55.8% | Market Research Future

Worldwide Daas market leaders are SHI International Corp, Capgemini, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Acer Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc, Apple Inc, Intel Corporation, Scantron Corporation, Yorkte, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Dell Inc, Microsoft, and HP Development Company, L.P.

Pune, Feb. 08, 2021

The global Device as a Service Market is highly lucrative and predicted to witness significant growth at a 55.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026), reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The device as a service or DaaS, simply put, is the management of hardware like smartphones, laptops, and desktops, among others, along with software that run on such hardware. The DaaS providers offer their services to clients on a contract basis having a monthly subscription fee. This is a delivery model that is cloud-based, thus making it simpler for users to work on their devices from anywhere as this service is independent of their network, location, and device. It has an architecture that enables multiple users to access a single instance of a software app over single instance architecture.

Fascinating Features Propelling Market Growth

As per the Market Research Future report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the device as a service market size. These include the rapid adoption of subscription-based service models, increased end-user productivity, higher policy compliance, reduction in help desk volume, increasing demand for DaaS across various industry verticals, increasing need for cost-efficient solutions, and growing need for highly secured devices & better stability. The additional factors which are adding to the market growth include technological advances, rising adoption of IoT, ever-changing business needs, growing advancements of web services, and rising penetration of high-speed internet network.

On the contrary, loss of data during a disaster, lack of security, need for high network bandwidth, high monthly fee, and very little awareness are predicted to deter the growth of the DaaS market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Device as a Service Market

The on-going COVID-19 outbreak has cast its spell on several industries, barring a few, such as the DaaS market. The adoption of work from home trends has led to significant demand for device as a service during the crisis. With maximum companies offering employees with work from home options, there has been a sudden spike in need for laptops as well as other IT hardware devices. This had a positive impact on the market growth due to the growing demand for DaaS to manage hardware devices like PCs, mobile phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops and the software that is needed to work in organizations so that they are available readily for remote working environments. The demand for DaaS among SMEs has risen to reduce expenses related to hardware and lay emphasis on sales and marketing strategies. Analytics, reduced downtime, and mitigation of risks can bode well for the market growth. The procurement of laptops has seen an upswing due to the remote working trends. The sudden jolt to supply chains of laptop manufacturers may lead to the growing need for PCs, but this is likely to be short-lived as the impacts of the outbreak subside.

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Device as a Service Market

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive analysis of the DaaS market based on vertical, organization size, and component.

By component, the global Daas market has been segmented into services, solution (software), and hardware. The services segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services. Of these, the hardware segment will lead the market over the forecast period for increasing distribution of laptops for employees.

By organization size, the global DaaS market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Of these, the SMEs will dominate the market over the forecast period for the implementation of outsourcing of desktop personal computers to lower expenses and improve productivity.

By vertical, the global DaaS market has been segmented into government, education, IT and telecommunication, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Of these, the IT and telecommunication segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the use of software in every strata of life and the proliferation of IT companies.

Regional Analysis

North America to Sway DaaS Market

By region, the DaaS market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will sway the market over the forecast period. The ability of DaaS to offer customers with flexibility in their operations, adoption of work from home trends, the launch of these programs by HR and Microsoft, technological advances, increased use of DaaS devices among different industry verticals, and shift to cloud-based workspace virtualization from traditional desktops are adding to the global DaaS market growth in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico have the utmost market share.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in DaaS Market

In Europe, the global DaaS market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Regulatory needs, particularly data privacy and increasing data center compliance, is adding to the global DaaS market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Notable Growth in DaaS Market

In the APAC region, the global DaaS market is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. The presence of a large workforce involved ITes and IT services, outsourcing of plum contracts to large organizations in India and China, source of revenue for hardware vendors by refurbishment of machines, the presence of several life science & retail organizations, increased adoption of DaaS devices, and rising number of SMEs are adding to the global DaaS market growth in the region.

Game Changers in the Market

Prominent players profiled in the global DaaS market report include SHI International Corp. (New Jersey), Capgemini (France), CompuCom Systems, Inc. (US), Plantronics, Inc. (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Scantron Corporation (US), Yorktel (England), Lenovo (China), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), and HP Development Company, L.P. (US), among others. R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and alliances, among others are the key growth strategies adopted by industry players to create a foothold in the market.

Industry News

January 2021- ITAD service provider has acquired a software company that offers information on e-scrap collection sites. This acquisition will enable the company to accelerate their focus to help service providers and also succeed in the DaaS and SaaS, cloud-first economy.

