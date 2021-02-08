Global Virtual Private Network Market and Data Center Networks Market Outlook to 2025 By Size-Share, Companies Strategy, Economic Revitalization Plan, Product and Service, Investment Environment, Market Position and Key Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2021-2025:

Global “ Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market ” research report 2021-2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, end-user, and geography. The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Private Network (VPN) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2450.6 million by 2025, from USD 1625.2 million in 2019.

Key players in the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market covered are:

Private Internet Access

Golden Frog

Cyber Ghost

Nord VPN

Buffered VPN

TorGuard

Express VPN

IP Vanish VPN

Hotspot Shield

VPN Pure

Safer VPN

Among other players domestic and global, Virtual Private Network (VPN) market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Researcher analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Virtual Private Network (VPN) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of types , the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is primarily split into:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

On the basis of applications , the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market covers:

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market?

What was the size of the emerging Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the emerging Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in 2025?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market?

What are the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market growth factors, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global Data Center Networks Market 2021-2025:

The Global “ Data Center Networks Market ” 2021 research report is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Data Center Networks industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Data Center Networks market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Data Center Networks market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis.

""Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.""

In Chapter 2.4 of the report, we share our perspectives for the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

In chapter 3.4, we provide the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

In chapters 8-13, we update the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

Based on the Data Center Networks market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Key players in the global Data Center Networks market covered in Chapter 5:

Alkatel lucent

NEC

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Equinix

Extreme Networks

VmWare

Fujitsu

HP

Dell

Cisco

Juniper Networks

EMC

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ethernet Switches

Storage Area Network (San) Routers

Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

Network Security Equipment

Wan Optimization Appliance

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Enterprises

Cloud service providers

Telecom service providers

Research Objectives of Data Center Networks Market 2020-2025 :

To study, track & analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

To provide the segmentation analysis based on Type, Application & Geographical Location

To study the factors affecting the market growth as well as the market drivers driving the Data Center Networks Market

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for 2020-2025.

To provide a future perspective of the market size in top regions and its key performing countries.

To study and predict the accurate market size, share, sales, and revenue during the period 2020-2025.

To provide the information regarding the challenges and restraints faced by the new entrants of the market.

Frequently Asked Questions in this report :

What is the scope of the report ?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

What are the key segments in the market ?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Region

Which market dynamics affect the business ?

The report gives a point by point assessment of the market by featuring data on various perspectives which incorporate drivers, restrictions, openings, and dangers. This data can assist partners with settling on proper choices prior to contributing.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years : 2015-2019

: 2015-2019 Base Year : 2019

: 2019 Estimated Year : 2020

: 2020 Data Center Networks Market Forecast Period: 2020-2025

