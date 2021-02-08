Bottled Water Market 2028 - Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Strategic initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global bottled water market in 2019, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Bottled Water Market by Product (Purified Water, Mineral Water, Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global bottled water market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global bottled water market have been studied in detail.

The global bottled water market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. An increase in incidence of diseases caused due to intake of contaminated water, surge in health conscious population, and increase in awareness of health benefits of bottled water are factors driving the bottled water market.

There is nothing unlike water on this planet. Deteriorating quality of tap water, fitness objectives or safety purposes, increase in focus on healthy lifestyle and numerous reasons lead consumers to opt for bottled water. The trend toward consuming more and more bottled water will keep increasing in the coming years. This flourishing market is profitable for a high number of companies, and employs thousands of people worldwide. Rising incidences of diseases caused due to consumption of contaminated water, surging health-conscious population worldwide major factors for market growth. However, environmental impact of plastic bottles, high cost coupled with strict regulatory guidelines will hamper the growth of the market in the future.

The global bottled water market has been segmented based on product, and region. Based on product, the global bottled water market is categorized into spring water, purified water, sparkling water, mineral water, and others. Mineral water segment is expected to hold substantial share of the market in 2019. Spring water segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to growing concerns regarding artificial sweeteners and sugars in carbonated drinks.

North America dominated the global bottled water market in 2019. High consumption of bottled water over carbonated drinks and juices owing to health benefits across U.S. and Canada is a major factor for its dominant share. Presence of large number of manufactures, high per capita expenditure are other key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, Asia Pacific bottled water market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increase in incidences of water-borne diseases due to supply of contaminated water. The bottled water market in India is mushrooming due to increased awareness about the importance of safe drinking water for good health. Growing incidences of diseases such as malaria, fluorosis, diarrhoea, typhoid, and viral fever have led millions of people to switch to drinking bottled water.

Major players operating in the global bottled water market include The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring, Danone Waters of America, Inc., Nestle Waters, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Mountain Valley Spring Company, PepsiCo, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Icelandic Glacial, GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., VOSS WATER, and FIJI Water Company among others.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Bottled Water Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Bottled Water Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

