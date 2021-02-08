Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science Corp. – South Korea) to Market the T-SPOT® Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Kit, for the Measurement of the T Cell Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Infection, in South…

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company today announces it has worked with GC MS and MESDIA Co., Ltd. to enter into an MOU to market the research use only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit in South Korea.



Under this agreement, GC MS will market/sell, MESDIA will import, and Oxford Immunotec Korea will provide overall support for the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit.

Based on the Company’s T-SPOT technology, the only globally approved ELISPOT currently used clinically for the diagnosis of Tuberculosis infection; the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit is already available for research use across Europe and the USA. Study data recently released by Public Health England1 using the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit suggests that individuals with a SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell response, but without detectible antibodies (serology), may be protected from infection. Therefore, measuring the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 may be an important adjunct to serological analysis.

GC MS is an industry leader in the field of medical devices and diagnostic reagents, and a member of the GC Pharmaceutical companies, in South Korea. They already carry six diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and are committed to offering a full range of diagnosis/treatment methods by way of diverse testing techniques, including PCR tests, antigen tests and antibody tests. T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 will enable them to add a research test to measure the T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 infection to their offering. The test is currently being used in studies in the UK for COVID-19 vaccine development and for clinical evaluation.

Walt Ling, VP commercial APAC for Oxford Immunotec said, “We are delighted to work in partnership with GC MS. This MOU means that the T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 kit will be available to more researchers and multiple biopharmaceutical companies that are developing innovative treatments and vaccines across South Korea, which we believe will make a significant contribution towards informing how we can better manage the ongoing pandemic in the country.”

T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 is for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Not all products are available in all regions, please contact us for information on availability in any specific country.

1 To view the PHE publication, visit: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.02.20222778v1.

For further information on T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2, visit: https://www.tspotdiscovery.com.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States (where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration), Europe (where it has obtained a CE mark), as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

About GC MS

Since first introducing a blood type testing kit in Korea in 1972, GC MS went on to develop the first-ever AIDS diagnostic kit in Korea, releasing it in 1987, and following this up with the launch of a diagnostic agent for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome in 1990.

The company today produces over 250 types of diagnostic agents for nearly 40 diseases. It is also researching and developing advanced molecular diagnostic technology to produce more accurate and timely diagnosis of various threats to human health, including HIV and hepatitis.



Additional information can be found at the GC MS website: http://www.greencrossms.com/eng/main.do

About T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2

Oxford Immunotec has been developing and strengthening its expertise in T cell measurement for over 15 years since the introduction of its T-SPOT technology in the field of TB diagnostics. In that time, we have taken the classic ELISPOT technique and developed it into the world leading proprietary T-SPOT technology platform we now use to measure T cell immune responses, improving performance, standardizing results, and streamlining the workflow. This high performance is ensured by our regularly audited manufacturing facility operating to our rigorous quality management system. The T-SPOT.TB test, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test using the T-SPOT technology platform, has been granted regulatory approval for clinical diagnostic use in over 50 countries, including US, EU, Japan and China. The research use-only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 assay uses this same T-SPOT technology to allow SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells to be detected and enumerated. The optimized antigen mix used in the test is based on SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins and allows the maximum breadth of the immune response to be measured. The Company’s single antigen-per-well approach allows specific information about the immune response to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens to be gathered in parallel. Sample processing can be centralised whilst still enabling testing on fresh (rather than frozen) blood, using the Company’s T-Cell Xtend reagent (32 hr room temperature (RT) sample stability).

