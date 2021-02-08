Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global) to Launch PsyBioMed, a Biosynthetic Compound, a Biotech Company for the Global Production of Psychedelics

Pharmaceutically pure biosynthetic compounds are expected to be promising contenders to replace synthetic and plant-extracted psychedelics.

Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global, Inc.), (OTC Pink: TWGL), a company focused on psychedelic therapies, is establishing a biosynthetic compound subsidiary known as PsyBioMed, a Global Company. PsyBioMed will be involved in the manufacturing, licensing and worldwide sale of genetically optimized yeast to produce Psychedelics. These biosynthetic compounds are expected to be pharmaceutically pure and 100% identical to Psychedelics strains found in nature at a fraction of the cost of cultivated plant material, making them promising contenders to replace synthetic and plant-extracted analogs.



PsyBioMed plans to decrease the production costs of psilocybin by 70-90%. PsyBioMed also plans to contribute to accelerating research and development of psychedelics for various mental health disorders, chronic pain and addictions, while helping the industry become more sustainable over the long term by making psychedelic care accessible and affordable to everyone in need of it globally. The long term goal of PsyBioMed is to produce the best quality psychedelic molecules, lowering costs and making them accessible to academic research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and various healthcare institutions globally.

PsyBioMed aims to improve bioavailability by developing technologies and delivery systems to potentially achieve the desired medicinal effects of psychedelics at low dosage levels. The delivery systems are expected to be studied through sponsored clinical trials to confirm the primary focus is on the development of treatment regimens, which consists of proprietary psychedelic molecules and related clinical protocols. This proprietary development strategy is based on chemical modifications to the known and well understood tryptamine derivatives that significantly modify their pharmacokinetic properties without changing their therapeutic potential. These proprietary approaches seek to minimize inter-patient variability by better controlling drug metabolism without loss of efficacy that together have been shown to produce more predictable and favorable patient outcomes. The demand for high quality synthetic psilocybin for clinical use is greater than ever. As the sector grows so will the need for better, more cost effective, large scale production.

PsyBioMed will be 51% owned by 20/20 Global through its Mycotopia subsidiary and 49% by Fremont California based Biomedican www.biomedican.com, with the profits being split equally between 20/20 Global and Biomedican. Biomedican has developed a proven technology with 4 patents pending for producing high value compounds utilizing its Organic Biosynthesis Platform. The joint venture (the "JV") between the two companies will be organized as a Florida limited liability company to manufacture, license and sell genetically optimized yeast to produce Psychedelics. The biosynthetic compounds produced by Biomedican are expected to be pharmaceutically pure and 100% identical to Psychedelics strains found in nature at a fraction of the cost of cultivated plant material, making them promising contenders to replace synthetic and plant-extracted analogs. PsyBioMed is in the process of assembling and recruiting a leading team to help the Company research, develop and build an integrated technical platform and comprehensive toolset aimed at delivering psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies combined with biosynthetic compounds.

Biomedican has developed a unique patented method of producing pharmaceutical-grade, 100% organic, non-GMO rare cannabinoids, including CBG, CBGA, THCV, THCVA, CBN, CBNA, and high-value compounds, like Astaxanthin using a proprietary organic biosynthesis platform at 70-90% lower cost than conventional methods. These patented biosynthetic methods use yeast fermentation to ensure the efficient production of high-quality compounds. In contrast to chemically synthesized compounds, the compounds produced by Biomedican are 100% organic, non-GMO biosynthetic products identical to those extracted from plants. These proprietary yeast based compounds are optimized to offer higher purity products than typically found in nature at a lower cost than competing biosynthetic methods. Biomedican and its officers have been featured, or quoted, in news sources like Forbes, NASDAQ, Bloomberg, Reuters, BioFuels Digest, and Axios.

Ehave (EHVVF) will provide data gathering and sharing to PsyBioMed to help the Company research, develop, and build an integrated technical platform and comprehensive toolset with the goal of delivering psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies. The digital therapeutics services provided by Ehave will enable real time information in clinical trials, while providing a clearer understanding of the impact on patient outcomes.

Dennis O’Neill, President of Biomedican said, “There is a significant amount of interest globally in new therapies utilizing psychedelics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, alcoholism and terminal illness. Biomedican has developed a biosynthesis platform where we can produce these compounds pharmaceutical grade at significantly less cost. We are excited to partner with Mycotopia which is on the forefront of developing these treatments and medical distribution networks internationally.”

Dr. Manideep Gopishetty, PsyBioMed Chief Medical Officer comments “All promising biotech companies never reach their full potential for lack of understanding the importance of affordability of the molecules they are planning to develop. We at PsyBioMed want to not repeat the same mistakes as other biotech companies and re-engineered our production process of psychedelics molecules to make it affordable and accessible for all people in need globally.”

Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global, Inc.), CEO Ben Kaplan said, "Since starting Mycotopia Therapies, our vision has been to, not only help quantify the impact psychedelic assisted has on patient populations, but to build and develop products that improve people's daily living – in ways they can feel and understand for themselves. PsyBioMed not only reflects the years of research and development by Biomedican that will make this vision a reality, it lays the groundwork for the many future products we're working on at Mycotopia Therapies."

Ehave controls approximately 75.77% of the outstanding shares of Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global). Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global) has filed with FINRA to change the name of the 20/20 Global to Mycotopia Therapy. Biomedican is a privately owned company.

About Mycotopia Therapies (20/20 Global)

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. provides psychedelic therapies through technology-focused, data-driven, and medical-based solutions for people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. With a primary focus of helping you heal and reclaim your life, Mycotopia Therapy endeavors to guide individuals through their journey of healing. This is accomplished by acquiring an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. The company operates as a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com .

About PsyBioMed

PsyBioMed is a psychedelic research biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. This proprietary development strategy is based on chemical modifications to the known and well understood tryptamine derivatives that significantly modify their pharmacokinetic properties without changing their therapeutic potential. PsyBioMed is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances. PsyBioMed is assembling a team of professionals with extensive biopharmaceutical experience to assist in the company’s groundbreaking approach to developing the next-generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies.

About Biomedican

Biomedican is a Biosynthesis Platform focused Scientific Cannabinoids Therapeutics and other high-value compounds. The company is based in Fremont, California that produces Pharmaceutical Grade, Bio-Identical plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Biomedican's patented low-cost methods of growing high-value compounds at scale with proprietary yeasts increases purity and reduces production costs by 70-90%. Biomedican's current focus is in the production of Cannabinoids for the treatment of pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Biomedican's team of expert PHD scientists has a proven track record of patenting and developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds using Biosynthesis and genetics. For more information, go to www.biomedican.com.

