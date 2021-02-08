inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- MT. LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2020 fourth quarter and year-end on Friday, March 5, 2021 before the market open.



2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call Details

inTEST management will host a conference call on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time. The conference call will address the Company’s 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, and management’s current expectations and views of the industry. The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company’s current or future performance. To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 289-6576 or (800) 437-2398. The Passcode for the conference call is 5369295. Please reference the inTEST 2020 Q4 Financial Results Conference Call.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Live Webcast Details

inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call. To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the “Investors” section.

2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Replay Details (Webcast)

A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST’s website for one year following the live broadcast. To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the “Investors” section.

Submit Questions

In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to laura@ga-ir.com .

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

Contacts inTEST Corporation Hugh T. Regan, Jr. Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Tel: (856) 505-8999 Investors: Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal Guerrant Associates laura@ga-ir.com Tel: (808) 960-2642