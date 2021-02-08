VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction comprising the installation of recently-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (the “Trust”).



The contract will focus on East Surrey Hospital and will include the Company’s proprietary Flow Manager, Check-in, Patient Calling, and Wait Times solutions, as well as an integration with Cerner’s Patient Administration System. The Trust provides emergency and non-emergency services to the residents of east Surrey, north-east West Sussex, and South Croydon, including a range of outpatient, diagnostic and less complex planned. In total, the Trust serves a population in excess of 535,000 people.

This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for platform which would enable them to undergo a digital transformation of their outpatient services, effectively resulting in the replacement of the Trust’s previous self-check-in product in favour of Intouch’s solutions.

Given the current strains on health systems globally, there is an incredible need to digitally transform outpatient experience. The demands on hospital services are growing, requiring the Trust to improve the management of how outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff in order to increase operational efficiency, enhancing patient care and enriching patient experience. The Intouch solutions that the Trust will implement are aimed at helping to deliver an improved hospital experience for patients while alleviating pressure on the administrators and clinical staff.

“This transaction is one of a series of several licensing contracts with the NHS over the past year. The continued stream of requests for our services are a sign of the ongoing and increasing momentum that we’ve picked up,” said VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow. “We’re glad to be helping these institutions take part in the trend towards the digitization of outpatient services. Moving forward, we will continue to provide industry-leading patient flow and operational visibility solutions to healthcare organizations, maximizing health system efficiency, benefiting health systems, health professionals, and the patients.”

ABOUT SURREY AND SUSSEX HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust provides emergency and non-emergency services to the residents of east Surrey, north-east West Sussex, and South Croydon, including the major towns of Crawley, Horsham, Reigate and Redhill. At East Surrey Hospital, Redhill the Trust has 697 beds and provide acute and complex services. In addition, they provide a range of outpatient, diagnostic and less complex planned services at The Earlswood Centre, Caterham Dene Hospital and Oxted Health Centre, in Surrey, and at Crawley Hospital and Horsham in West Sussex.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com