Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Stifel 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:40 p.m.



The presentation will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of February 8, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, eight Ultramax, 16 Supramax and three Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,514,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550