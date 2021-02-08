Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Ashish Dugar, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medical Affairs

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Dugar Brings Over 20 Years of Experience in Medical Affairs, Clinical and Commercial Development, and Real-World Evidence, Including in Rare Muscle Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Ashish Dugar, Ph.D., MBA, as senior vice president, global head of medical affairs. Dr. Dugar brings over 20 years of broad experience across medical affairs, clinical and commercial development, and real-world evidence (RWE) generation.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ash to the Dyne team and he’ll play an instrumental role in our efforts to develop life-transforming therapies for patients. He has deep experience across clinical, commercial, patient advocacy, RWE, and market access with leading drug development companies and proven success in building a global medical affairs organization in rare muscle disease,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “Ash is representative of the exceptional talent we have been fortunate to attract to Dyne as we execute on our vision of building the world’s leading muscle disease company.”

Prior to joining Dyne, Dr. Dugar served as vice president and global head of medical affairs at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., where he built the company’s medical affairs organization. Previously, he led all commercial and market access efforts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. as vice president and head of commercial development. Dr. Dugar joined Intra-Cellular Therapies following his tenure at Roche, where he was global head of clinical development science and innovation and global head of the external development group, including work in oligonucleotides. Previously, he spent 13 years at Pfizer Inc. in various roles, most recently serving as vice president, global head of clinical development and medical affairs of the biosimilars business unit. Dr. Dugar began his career at the National Institutes of Health. He completed a pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research fellowship at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Dr. Dugar earned an MBA from The Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.

“Dyne is leading a novel approach to solving historical challenges in the development and delivery of modern oligonucleotide therapies for rare muscle diseases, an area I’m incredibly passionate about given the vast unmet patient need. With platform-validating preclinical data and the opportunity to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies at a company with a strong culture focused on innovation and excellence in execution, I am excited to join the team at this pivotal time. Dyne is well positioned for success as we work to advance our three programs into clinical trials,” said Dr. Dugar.



About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, the expected timeline for submitting investigational new drug applications, the potential advantages of Dyne’s FORCE platform and programs, expectations regarding the translation of preclinical findings to human disease and plans to conduct additional preclinical studies, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to submit and obtain regulatory approval for investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; Dyne’s ability to obtain sufficient cash resources to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dyne’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics

Amy Reilly

areilly@dyne-tx.com

857-341-1203