Super League Gaming and Harena Data Partner to Bring Esports Entertainment and Experiences to a Global Market

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reflects the shifting focus of video gaming, Super League Gaming , (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and in the creation of video game derived entertainment, and innovative esports community aggregator and media distributor, Harena Data, Inc ., announced today a robust new partnership to produce and distribute video gaming and esports entertainment and targeted community-driven experiences nationwide, amplified through global content distribution. The companies enjoyed a successful collaboration in October of 2020 in support of the Indiana Esports Combine. The Combine, developed by Harena Data, enabled 2,000 collegiate esports athletes to participate in video game competitions and dialogs with college esports coaches, scouts, and recruiters, resulting in nearly 50 new esports college scholarships for deserving students. Super League produced five, fully-remote, multi-hour esports live broadcasts over three days featuring many of the top players.



“We reached out to parties who we respected, not only from a professional aspect but from a position of their vision and commitment to the business of video gaming as a whole,” says Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer of Harena Data Inc. “We were more than pleased with the result and felt that both parties could benefit from each other’s strengths, and are grateful for this exciting partnership.”

“Harena Data is one of the best kept secrets in video gaming and esports. They have an impressive set of initiatives dedicated to making esports and gameplay accessible to an ever-increasing global audience of players, fans, and viewers,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Our capabilities are beyond complementary. We are thankful for the chance to demonstrate what we can accomplish together.”

In the months since the Combine, Harena Data has created an expansive set of partnerships to advance opportunities for video gamers to participate in esports competitions and leagues from the youth to collegiate level, all while players remain largely at home during the pandemic. The company also has built a content distribution network to ensure that out-of-home destinations will be able to attract gamers by offering entertaining gameplay content on screens in their locations as they re-open. Harena and Super League will collaborate to advance this and many other programs.

In 2020, Super League significantly ramped up content production through Virtualis Studios, its fully-remote production division, generating more than two billion video views of esports entertainment across digital and social platforms, featuring gameplay from many of the world’s most popular video games.

Together, the companies will be creating esports experiences with Harena Data’s partners that are showcased through premium live broadcasts and on-demand highlights. The content will be distributed through Harena Data’s media branch into bars, restaurants, family entertainment centers, and other similar out-of-home locations across the United States.

In addition, Harena Data’s proprietary GYO platform will allow for the integration of high-level player analytics into the Super League produced content, providing crucial in-depth feedback on their gameplay that will help participating players and viewers of the content improve their skills.



“Super League Gaming’s commitment to producing gold standard video gaming content makes them the perfect partner to launch this initiative with,” said Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer of Harena Data. “Bundling our gaming platform, e-commerce and media distribution together with their cutting-edge production capabilities will move video gaming one step closer to becoming household entertainment.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com



About GYO

GYO Score is an esports and gaming data analytics platform that seeks to support gamers and esports at all levels. With its game data analytics tools, team management, player profile, and league tool systems, GYO supports gamers and esports-enthusiasts of all competition levels to pursue their dream of esports stardom and community building. To date, GYO Score has helped facilitate over 200 esports scholarship offers and boasts more than 30,000 players on its platform since it launched in September 2019. To learn more about GYO, please visit www.gyo.gg .



About Harena Data, Inc

Founded in 2017, Harena Data has developed GYO Score to be a data analytics, league development, and player management tool for the esports industry. The principles of Harena Data have a strong background in esports, event management, motion picture production, and telecommunications. In addition to GYO Score, Harena Data specializes in esports consultation regarding the development and deployment of esports venues, scholastic esports programs, and esports league concepts.



Media contact:

Harena Data

Wahid Lodin

Wahid@gyoscore.com

Super League Gaming

Gillian Sheldon

Gillian.sheldon@superleague.com