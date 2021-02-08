Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data in Multiple Lysosomal Diseases at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™

Results demonstrate potential of Company’s therapies developed using its novel Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform to treat broad range of chronic diseases

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today reported results from several ongoing preclinical studies in a broad range of lysosomal diseases (LD) during the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™, which is being held virtually from February 8-11. Four scientific abstracts were selected for presentation—including an oral presentation on MPS-2.



“These data, which span four distinct lysosomal diseases—including MPS-1, Fabry, MPS-2 and MPS-6—demonstrate the potential of our novel Shielded Living Therapeutics platform to treat a broad range of chronic diseases,” said Rogerio Vivaldi MD, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sigilon. “The current standard of care for many lysosomal diseases includes enzyme replacement therapy or bone marrow transplant, both of which can result in suboptimal outcomes for patients due to inadequate distribution to some tissues and life-threatening complications, respectively.”

Continued Dr. Vivaldi: “While these are early data, our novel therapeutic candidates—which are comprised of engineered human cells shielded within spheres designed to avoid immune rejection and fibrosis—demonstrated sustained release of the desired protein and an ability to reach multiple organ systems, regardless of disease. We believe the modularity of our platform may enable us to be effective in many disease areas and could support the rapid expansion of our candidates into the clinic. We remain highly encouraged by data generated to date as we continue to make significant progress with our platform in lysosomal diseases, with our lead program focused on MPS-1.”

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Oral Presentation

Title: “SIG-018: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS II” (also presented as e-poster 254)

Date/Time: Thursday, February 11th at 9:54 AM EST

LIVE QA Session: 10:18 AM EST

E-Poster Presentations

Title: “SIG-005: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS I” (e-poster 060)

Date: Thursday, February 11th

LIVE QA Session: 2:30 PM EST

Title: “SIG-007: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for Fabry disease” (e-poster 073)

Date: Thursday, February 11th

LIVE QA Session: 2:30 PM EST

Title: “Development of a Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS VI” (e-poster 192)

Date: Thursday, February 11th

LIVE QA Session: 2:30 PM EST

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal disorders. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the modularity or potential of our platform technology and the preclinical and clinical development of our product candidates for the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to our preclinical research, product candidates, the initiation and enrollment for our clinical trials and the regulatory filings related thereto and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our Prospectus filed with the SEC on December 7, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

