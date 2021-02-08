General Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results For Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region of Australia and New Zealand (the “Company”), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and six months (“YTD”) ended December 31, 2020.



Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Rental revenues from our core non-liquid containment products in North America increased by 9% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues were $58.4 million, compared to $60.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector, increased by 5% in North America and by 4% in the Asia-Pacific from the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues comprised 66% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 67% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total revenues were $89.1 million, compared to $92.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.8 million, compared to $26.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30%, compared to 29% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Included in these results were non-cash benefits of $2.6 million and $3.9 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 80%, compared to 79% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Entered one new market in the Asia-Pacific region through a greenfield location.

Completed one acquisition in North America.

Completed a $69.0 million public offering of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025.

Fully redeemed the 8.125% senior notes due 2021.



YTD 2021 Highlights

Rental revenues from our core non-liquid containment products in North America increased by 7% from the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues were $110.7 million, compared to $119.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector, increased by 3% in both North America and the Asia-Pacific from the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues comprised 65% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 67% for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Total revenues were $171.5 million, compared to $182.0 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $48.0 million, compared to $51.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% for both periods.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $11.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first six months of fiscal year 2020. Included in these results were non-cash benefits of $1.9 million and $4.9 million in fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 77%, compared to 78% in the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Entered one new market in the Asia-Pacific region through a greenfield location.

Completed one acquisition in North America.



Management Commentary

“We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 in light of the ongoing challenges created by the current economic environment,” said Jody Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were particularly pleased with the results of our core North America leasing operations at Pac-Van, where revenues increased 6% and adjusted EBITDA increased 8% from the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. We also were pleased that revenues in our Asia-Pacific operations remained steady and that adjusted EBITDA, aided by the stronger Australian dollar between the periods, increased by 5% from the prior year. While reduced drilling activity in Texas once again adversely affected Lone Star’s liquid containment business, we saw conditions improve in the oil and gas market from the first quarter and are cautiously optimistic about this sector for the remainder of our fiscal year.”

Mr. Miller concluded, “The physical health and safety of our employees and customers remain our foremost concern. Our locations remain open, operating under flexible work practices, while maintaining the same level of safety and service that our customers expect. We have demonstrated that our business is resilient and our management team has the experience to navigate very effectively through this environment.”

Charles Barrantes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our solid second quarter financial results, combined with the successful completion of the public offering of our new 7.875% senior unsecured notes and the redemption of our 8.125% senior notes, strengthened our financial position and reduced our overall cost of capital. Further, we used strong first half free cash flow to invest in our lease fleet to drive organic growth, complete an accretive acquisition and reduce debt. We expect to continue generating strong free cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Summary

North America

Revenues from our North American leasing operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $59.4 million, compared with $60.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of 2%. Leasing revenues decreased by 7% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in leasing revenues occurred primarily in the oil and gas sector, substantially attributable to Lone Star. This decrease was partially offset by revenue increases in the commercial, construction, government and mining sectors. Sales revenues increased by 11% between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with $19.9 million for the prior year’s quarter, a decrease of approximately 2%. Adjusted EBITDA from Pac-Van increased by 8% to $19.0 million, from $17.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, and adjusted EBITDA from Lone Star decreased to $0.6 million versus $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

North American manufacturing revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $1.9 million and included intercompany sales of $1.4 million from sales to our North American leasing operations. This compares to $3.1 million of total sales, including intercompany sales of $1.5 million during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. On a stand-alone basis, prior to intercompany adjustments, adjusted EBITDA was a slight loss of $41,000 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $97,000 for the year-ago quarter.

Asia-Pacific

Revenues from the Asia-Pacific region for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $29.2 million, as compared with $29.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of 2%. The Australian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar between the periods, so on a local currency basis, total revenues decreased by 9%. The decrease in revenues in local dollars was driven primarily by decreased revenues in the transportation sector and was partially offset by revenue increases in the mining, moving and storage, consumer and retail sectors. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, the transportation sector included two large sales totaling A$6.5 million. Leasing revenues increased by 4% on a year-over-year basis, but decreased by approximately 3% in local currency, primarily due to a revenue decrease in the construction sector. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million, as compared with $7.9 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 5%. On a local currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by approximately 2%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Overview

At December 31, 2020, the Company had total debt of $372.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $11.8 million, compared with $379.8 million and $17.5 million at June 30, 2020, respectively. At December 31, 2020, our North American leasing operations had $87.9 million available to borrow under its senior credit facility, and our Asia-Pacific leasing operations had, including cash at the bank, $36.6 million (A$47.4 million) available to borrow under its senior credit facility.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2021, the Company generated cash from operating activities of $29.8 million, as compared to $37.5 million for the comparable year-ago period. In the first six months of fiscal year 2021, the Company invested a net $4.5 million (investing $6.9 million in North America and realizing net proceeds of $2.4 million in the Asia-Pacific) in the lease fleet, as compared to $17.9 million in net fleet investment ($17.3 million in North America and $0.6 million in the Asia-Pacific) in the first six months of fiscal year 2020.

Receivables were $43.1 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $44.1 million at June 30, 2020. Days sales outstanding in receivables for our Asia-Pacific leasing operations decreased from 43 days as of June 30, 2020 to 38 days as of December 31, 2020 and, for North American leasing operations, decreased from 40 days as of June 30, 2020 to 36 days as of December 31, 2020.

Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic continues and it remains difficult to reasonably predict the extent to which our results of operations will ultimately be impacted by the pandemic in fiscal year 2021. However, based on our first half results and depending on conditions in the oil and gas sector in Texas and the translation effect of the Australian dollar to the U.S. dollar, management estimates that consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 will be in the range of $335 million to $350 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 5% to 10% lower in fiscal year 2021 than from fiscal year 2020. This improved outlook does not take into account the impact of any acquisitions that may occur during the remainder of fiscal year 2021.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s operating results. The conference call number for U.S. participants is (866) 901-5096 and the conference call number for participants outside the U.S. is (706) 643-3717. The conference ID number for both conference call numbers is 1605269. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.generalfinance.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed through February 22, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international), using conference ID number 1605269.

After the replay has expired, interested parties can listen to the conference call via webcast in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.generalfinance.com.

-Financial Tables Follow-

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues Sales: Lease inventories and fleet $ 29,741 $ 30,206 $ 58,532 $ 59,871 Manufactured units 1,583 546 3,756 903 31,324 30,752 62,288 60,774 Leasing 60,785 58,362 119,718 110,700 92,109 89,114 182,006 171,474 Costs and expenses Cost of sales: Lease inventories and fleet (exclusive of the items shown separately below) 21,600 21,215 41,816 42,509 Manufactured units 1,637 628 3,464 1,069 Direct costs of leasing operations 22,761 21,318 45,619 41,929 Selling and general expenses 20,483 19,904 41,138 39,547 Depreciation and amortization 8,609 9,394 18,020 18,460 Operating income 17,019 16,655 31,949 27,960 Interest income 180 151 366 302 Interest expense (6,930 ) (6,686 ) (14,254 ) (12,383 ) Change in valuation of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note 3,902 2,584 4,894 1,901 Foreign exchange and other 264 (1,070 ) (309 ) (744 ) (2,584 ) (5,021 ) (9,303 ) (10,924 ) Income before provision for income taxes 14,435 11,634 22,646 17,036 Provision for income taxes 3,994 2,378 6,254 3,697 Net income 10,441 9,256 16,392 13,339 Preferred stock dividends (922 ) (922 ) (1,844 ) (1,844 ) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 9,519 $ 8,334 $ 14,548 $ 11,495 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.30 0.27 0.46 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,253,075 29,774,426 30,229,164 29,734,141 Diluted 31,537,637 30,770,036 31,433,274 30,645,104

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,478 $ 11,792 Trade and other receivables, net 44,066 43,128 Inventories 20,928 20,402 Prepaid expenses and other 8,207 12,638 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,396 27,095 Lease fleet, net 458,727 471,988 Operating lease assets 66,225 78,532 Goodwill 97,224 100,398 Other intangible assets, net 18,771 18,022 Total assets $ 756,022 $ 783,995 Liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 46,845 $ 43,121 Income taxes payable 645 353 Unearned revenue and advance payments 24,642 31,030 Operating lease liabilities 67,142 80,115 Senior and other debt, net 379,798 372,022 Fair value of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note 18,325 16,424 Deferred tax liabilities 43,708 46,985 Total liabilities 581,105 590,050 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity Cumulative preferred stock, $.0001 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 400,100 shares issued and outstanding (in series) 40,100 40,100 Common stock, $.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,880,531 shares issued and 29,968,766 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 31,139,470 shares issued and 30,227,705 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 183,051 182,434 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,106 ) (15,800 ) Accumulated deficit (20,790 ) (7,451 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 911,765 shares (5,845 ) (5,845 ) Total General Finance Corporation stockholders’ equity 174,413 193,441 Equity of noncontrolling interests 504 504 Total equity 174,917 193,945 Total liabilities and equity $ 756,022 $ 783,995

Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, income taxes, impairment, depreciation and amortization and other non-operating costs and income (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. We calculate adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items we do not consider to be indicative of the performance of our ongoing operations. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the expenses excluded from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. We present adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, many of which present EBITDA and a form of adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. The following tables show our adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation from net income on a consolidated basis and from operating income (loss) for our operating segments (in thousands):

Quarter Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income $ 10,441 $ 9,256 $ 16,392 $ 13,339 Add (deduct) — Provision for income taxes 3,994 2,378 6,254 3,697 Change in valuation of bifurcated derivatives in

Convertible Note (3,902 ) (2,584 ) (4,894 ) (1,901 ) Foreign exchange and other (264 ) 1,070 309 744 Interest expense 6,930 6,686 14,254 12,383 Interest income (180 ) (151 ) (366 ) (302 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,706 9,495 18,218 18,660 Share-based compensation expense 685 514 1,368 1,038 Refinancing costs not capitalized --- 147 -- 297 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,410 $ 26,811 $ 51,535 $ 47,955





Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Asia-Pacific North America Asia-Pacific North America Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Operating income (loss) $ 4,646 $ 14,062 $ (203 ) $ (1,717 ) $ 5,028 $ 13,141 $ (154 ) $ (1,441 ) Add - Depreciation and amortization 3,056 5,732 97 3 3,227 6,347 101 3 Share-based compensation X 183 118 9 375 48 134 12 320 Refinancing costs not capitalized - - - - - - - 147 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,885 $ 19,912 $ (97 ) $ (1,339 ) $ 8,303 $ 19,622 $ (41 ) $ (971 ) Intercompany adjustments $ 49 $ (102 )





Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Asia-Pacific North America Asia-Pacific North America Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Operating income (loss) $ 7,349 $ 27,731 $ (27 ) $ (3,383 ) $ 9,303 $ 21,586 $ (371 ) $ (2,748 ) Add - Depreciation and amortization 7,009 11,369 198 6 6,256 12,563 200 6 Share-based compensation expense 366 235 18 749 96 268 24 650 Refinancing costs not capitalized - - - - - 150 - 147 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,724 $ 39,335 $ 189 $ (2,628 ) $ 15,655 $ 34,567 $ (147 ) $ (1,945 ) Intercompany adjustments $ (85 ) $ (175 )



