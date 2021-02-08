The votes are in: TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider

TELUS ranks #1 for leadership in customer service and community giving in the inaugural Canada’s Most Respected Awards

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been named Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider by Canadians . A survey of Canadians from coast to coast to coast ranked TELUS first out of 22 mobile service providers across the country. TELUS’ Most Respected Award is based on the company’s reputation across customer service excellence, team culture, its contribution to our communities, diversity and inclusion efforts and overall brand trust.



“Our team is extremely proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to putting our customers and communities first and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers for this recognition,” said Jim Senko, President Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “As champions for our customers, our journey to provide the best customer service is built on listening, learning, and embracing their feedback, while delivering a fast and reliable network experience, with coverage that helps keep Canadians connected to what matters most, now more than ever.”

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks are serving Canadians remarkably well as they continue to persevere through the pandemic. Usage has spiked considerably as we stay home and keep connected to school, work, government support, and friends and family. We continue to grow and maintain capacities that support TELUS’ network resiliency and award-winning network performance standards to ensure that our customers continue to enjoy a seamless, robust experience.

In keeping with TELUS’ commitment to putting our customers and communities first, when COVID-19 gripped the world, the TELUS team adapted, innovated, and acted with intention at an accelerated pace. The organization committed more than $150 million last year to support Canadians through the pandemic. All philanthropic funding channels, including the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, pivoted to focus on health initiatives that support charities on the front line of the public health crisis. TELUS also donated more than 14,000 free devices and free rate plans, valued at $14-million to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected and also supported frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities with two months of free mobility service.

Driven by CEO Darren Entwistle’s visionary and compassionate leadership, the TELUS team continues to leverage its global leading networks and technology to help team members worldwide work, learn, socialize, and stay healthy at home, enable business customers to support their clients and keep Canadians connected. Furthermore, TELUS continues to provide access to its virtual healthcare solutions, relieving pressure on crowded hospitals, helping preserve capacity for those with urgent healthcare needs, and keeping patients safely at home.

Koodo, TELUS’ subsidiary brand, was also ranked third overall. Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider Award is based on the results of a rigorous nationally representative public opinion poll of 3,700 Canadians during the month of December 2020 undertaken by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research.

About Canada’s Most Respected Awards

Canada’s Most Respected Corporation Awards Program was established by DART Insight & Communications in 2019, with first awards being issued in 2020. Each month, one corporation in a national business sector will receive the award as Canada’s Most Respected entity within that group, based on the results of a nationally representative survey of Canadians conducted by Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research. To learn more visit, canadasmostrespected.com

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. At TELUS, we leverage our world-leading technology’s potential to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.



Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.



