VERB Technology Highlights Favorable Livestream E-Commerce Trends in Recent Conference and Investor Presentations

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today recapped successful presentations at two virtual events last week. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, presented its sales enablement software-as-a-service platform at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, a live, interactive online event. The February 4 presentation is now available as an archived webcast here. Additionally, Mr. Cutaia had a full day’s schedule of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference.



At these events, Mr. Cutaia discussed the rapidly changing consumer behavior and online shopping trends. Specifically, he cited the ecommerce transformation in China, which is leading the world in the adoption of livestream shopping. On Singles Day (or “Double 11”) in 2019, the largest annual shopping festival in China held on November 11, leading social media influencer Li Jiaqi generated over $145 million in sales by livestreaming and spending only five minutes on each product. In 2020, Li Jiaqi and Viya, another top livestream influencer, kicked off the festival at midnight on October 21 and together generated $1.2 billion in sales for that evening alone. Another sales window took place from November 1 to 3, with the main event on November 11. From November 1 to November 11, ecommerce giants Alibaba and JD.com also reported combined sales of approximately $115 billion during the event.

Mr. Cutaia highlighted that the U.S. is primed for a similar livestreaming sales explosion, and that VERB’s sales enablement platform positions the Company to capitalize on this growth, as it provides the unique technology and infrastructure for both enterprises and individuals to conduct livestreamed selling events. verbLIVE, a powerful and easy-to-use livestream ecommerce application, allows viewers to directly engage with retailers during the session through clickable in-video icons to buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments, and other customizable interactive features. The app creates a friction-free, video-based setting to increase customer engagement and drive sales conversion rates, while offering real-time viewer interaction analytics.

“During last week’s conferences, I am truly excited to see the positive investor and audience response to our solutions platform and the favorable trends supporting industry growth,” said Mr. Cutaia. “Our applications are ideal tools for livestreamed direct selling, which we expect will grow in popularity, driven by the pandemic. We are also seeing social media influencers increasingly play a role in this transformation, as their millions of followers form an immediate audience for an event. Being able to create engagement, and not just track it, sets the VERB platform apart from other sales tools. Looking ahead, we’re seeing clear signals for the rapidly emerging convergence of entertainment and ecommerce, think “shoppable entertainment,” and we intend to apply our technology to usher in this new paradigm shift. It should be an exciting year for ourselves and our shareholders.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

