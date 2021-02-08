Yamaha Unveils New Podium-Proven, Class-Dominating 2021 Sport ATVs

New 2021 YFZ450R, Raptor 700R, and Raptor 700 Sport ATVs Available Now

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, the unrivaled leader in Sport ATVs, announces its lineup of Proven Off-Road 2021 Sport ATV models, featuring the championship-winning YFZ450R and big-bore powerhouse, the Raptor 700R and Raptor 700 models, now with a CARB-compliant variation.



“Combining a legacy of legendary racing performance and wins, a steadfast commitment to the Sport ATV category, and solid reputation of unmatched durability and reliability, Yamaha is the definitive Proven Off-Road sport ATV leader,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Whether you’re looking to top the podium on the track and trails, or simply enjoy the desert and dunes with friends and family, Yamaha’s YFZ450R and Raptor 700 models are the pinnacle of performance and sport ATVs of choice for professional racers and adventure-seekers alike.”

2021 YFZ450R and YFZ450R SE

The YFZ450R is the undisputed podium-topping ATV used by the world’s top racers, including six-time and current Grand National Cross Country XC1 Pro ATV champion, Walker Fowler, along with the second all-time winning, seven-time and current ATV Motocross Pro champion, Chad Wienen. The YFZ450R is the most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market today, with a quick-revving, 449cc fuel-injected engine and titanium five-valve cylinder head delivering abundant power throughout the mid- to top-end, after the YFZ’s signature massive torque-feeling right off idle.

Built with pride at Yamaha’s U.S. factory in Newnan, Georgia and motocross-ready, the weldless professional-caliber frame is designed from lightweight aluminum with a tension-steel bottom frame allowing the engine to sit lower for excellent mass-centralization. Suspension components and settings further reduce weight while providing light, sharp handling and rider comfort.

Comfort and convenience are further enhanced with an assist-and-slipper clutch, reducing clutch lever effort for less fatigue, while also increasing clutch plate pressure and reducing engine braking for faster cornering, particularly while downshifting. Further improving lap times, the YFZ450R’s ergonomic bodywork allows the rider increased room to shift their weight in the corners and leverage the race-inspired padded seat to maximize traction and momentum. Riders can easily remove the no-tool body panels, quickly accessing key service areas without the need to remove the battery or other components.

The 2021 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,299 MSRP, with Special Edition (SE) models, featuring an added Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) front grab bar, in White or Yamaha Black for $9,699 MSRP. (2021 YFZ450R models are not offered for sale in California.)

2021 Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and Raptor 700R SE

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the Raptor 700 lineup offers superior style, comfort, and unmatched big-bore performance, adding up to the ultimate sport ATV for thrill-seekers and weekend warriors. A potent and proven 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and monstrous top-end.

The Raptor 700’s power, combined with an advanced, lightweight hybrid steel and aluminum frame, controlled-fill aluminum subframe, and cast aluminum swingarm, results in a durable, rigid structure, offering a premier power-to-weight ratio while beating the competition as the lightest ATV in its class. Superior handling enhances the Raptor 700 lineup’s incredible experience, smoothing out trail and braking bumps on account of the 9.1-inch front and 10.1-inch rear suspension travel.

Rider-friendly features, such as a thick, plush seat, dual counter-balancers, electric start, and a reverse gear, bring comfort and convenience to all day adventures on standard Raptor 700 models. Suspension on Raptor 700R models is upgraded with high- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustability. In addition, Raptor 700R SE versions are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells (select models), and unique color and graphic kits.

The 2021 Raptor 700 is available in Armor Grey for $8,299 MSRP and the Team Yamaha Blue Raptor 700R is available for $8,899 MSRP. Raptor 700R SE versions are available in either a White / Metallic Black or Yamaha Black / Yellow for $9,499 MSRP. CARB-compliant California-specific Raptor 700 models start at $8,299 MSRP and are available in all color options, plus an additional Raptor 700R SE in a White / Team Yamaha Blue color scheme.

The YFZ450R and Raptor 700 lineup, along with every Yamaha Side-by-Side and full-size ATV, are proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia for worldwide distribution.

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about Yamaha’s 2021 Sport ATVs, along with every Proven Off-Road model at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors, tune in to the Yamaha Outdoors podcast on listening apps, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YFZ450R #Raptor700 #Raptor700R #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #REALizeYourPodium

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

