Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,529 in the last 365 days.

CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. EST

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 results at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and will be holding a conference call commencing at 7:30 a.m. EST to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:
1 (844) 347-1036 - Toll Free
1 (209) 905-5911- International Dial-In Number
1538247: Optional Conference Passcode

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company’s website on Thursday, February 25, 2021www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. EST until Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:
1 (855) 859-2056 - Toll Free
1 (404) 537-3406 - International Dial-In Number
Conference Passcode: 1538247

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 21,700 people operating 188 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:
     
Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer		 416-756-8526

Primary Logo

You just read:

CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. EST

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.