Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor Ultra Summit 2021 to be Held July 25-27 at La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio, Texas

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Questex Hospitality & Travel group today announced that its 2021 Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit will be held at the La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas, July 25-27. The event brings together pre-qualified, leading luxury travel agency owners and managers with leading luxury travel suppliers for three days of one-to-one meetings, interactive networking and educational programming.



This year’s theme, ‘Navigating the New Luxury Landscape,’ has been chosen to reflect how hotels, tourism boards, DMC’s and luxury travel advisors have coped as a result of Covid-19 and the opportunities that have presented themselves as a new way of doing business. The event’s mission has always been to help suppliers and buyers find a clear path to success not only with its extensive educational programming but also with its exclusive one-to-one meetings.

“Through our publication, Luxury Travel Advisor and our virtual event series, Pivoting Back to Travel, we have been able to keep our fingers on the pulse of the global luxury travel industry since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ruthanne Terrero, vice president of the Questex Travel Group. “We believe we are in a premium position to share our knowledge of how the industry has been able to navigate the new landscape of luxury travel and look forward to sharing this information with our attendees.”

The 2021 format will include mutually requested one-to-one appointments that allow participants time to conduct business and discover how they can best fit each other’s needs. Global luxury and premium suppliers in attendance will include hotels, resorts, airlines, cruise lines, ground transportation operators, tour operators, passenger railroads, travel insurers and vacation/villa rental companies.

All this takes place in the sophisticated but relaxed setting of La Cantera Resort and Spa. One of the premier luxury resorts in San Antonio, La Cantera reimagines its ranch roots through 496 rooms, 34 boutique-style Villas, and an exclusive adults-only floor, overlooking 550 acres of The Texas Hill Country.

Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the company’s health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/ .

For those interested in becoming a supplier at this year’s ULTRA Summit, please complete this inquiry form .

To learn more about The ULTRA summit, please visit our website .

