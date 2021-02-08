Shipa Announces New Integrations with HashiCorp Vault, Istio, and Private Registries; Version 1.2 of Shipa’s Full Lifecycle Application Management Framework Hits GA

Shipa also adds network policy and application object dependency mapping – enabling developers to set application rules and see automated visualizations – among other new features

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 -- Shipa, Corp. , delivering a cloud native application management framework built for the full application lifecycle, today announced the general availability of Shipa 1.2. The new version adds several key integrations, capabilities, and improvements that are purpose-built to solve developers' persistent frustrations and inefficiencies trying to deploy, scale, and manage applications across multiple Kubernetes clusters and clouds.



Shipa 1.2 adds new integrations that make the framework simple to use with other solutions popular with application developers and DevOps teams. By providing out-of-the-box integrations ready to connect in minutes, Shipa is further reducing cloud native development complexity and deployment time by seamlessly working with its users’ existing stacks. New integrations – which add to Shipa’s existing integrations – in the Shipa 1.2 framework include:

“Shipa 1.2 is an important release for developers using our framework,” said Bruno Andrade, CEO, Shipa. “Shipa exists to eliminate the headaches inherent to building and scaling on cloud native architectures. While the benefits of cloud native transformations are clear, inefficiencies remain rampant. Developers continue to get dragged into the infrastructure layer, where they have to learn, create, and manage infrastructure-related objects and files. Operations teams, meanwhile, struggle with providing developers with streamlined workflow experiences that can still ensure control and security. Our new integrations are a key part of empowering a more enjoyable developer experience while significantly increasing development speed and workflow efficiencies. There’s a lot to be excited about with Shipa 1.2, and there’s never been a better time to try it out .”

Additionally, Shipa 1.2 now empowers its users with a visual translation of standard Kubernetes network policies, representing the simple abstraction level that Shipa provides when restricting or allowing traffic flow between applications and services. With Shipa, developers and DevOps teams can set customized rules for the application and have an automated visualization of all application policies and dependencies displayed through their Shipa interface. Chart animation shows how network traffic moves between all graphed nodes, so users can have an exact representation of the incoming or outgoing network flow. An object dependency map is also enabled for all applications (including their status and other detailed information), making it easy for users to continue to actively support applications post-deployment. The map is an excellent tool for developers to quickly understand how applications are configured, and it is designed to be used across a wide range of purposes.

Shipa 1.2 also expands framework flexibility to better meet users in the cloud environments they are working in. The new release expands Shipa’s multi-cloud functionality to include AKS, EKS, OKE, GKE, IKS, and OpenShift. Shipa has also made improvements to its multi-tenancy model.

