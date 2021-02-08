The Duty to Act - A Decision to Protect Athletes | With Professor Amos Guiora

ShePower Sport Continues Global Webinar series On Critical Issues In Women’s Sport.

LONDON, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Prof. Amos Guiora at ShePower Sport to learn about the role enablement plays in sexual abuse in sport, the relationship between enabler, perpetrator and survivor, why enablement must be addressed, what is the duty to act, and the related regulatory and legislative changes he suggests for sport and society globally.

In this free webinar, Prof. Guiora will share his learnings from personal interviews with survivors to discuss power imbalances between athletes and those in a position to protect them, institutionalized ignorance and how power structures protect themselves.

"We're thrilled to have Professor Guiora with us.” says Dr. Katharina Grimm, co-founder of ShePower Sport. “His approach to enablers and institutions is unique and compelling. At ShePower Sport we want to create a safe space and opportunity for conversations on difficult topics, like enablement in sport, to create a safer sport community for female athletes.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Time: Webinar: 14h00 GMT

To register and receive login credentials, go to https://shepowersport.com/the-duty-to-act-in-sport-a-decision-to-protect-athletes/

The webinar will be in English, with free downloadable translated versions to follow at a later date.

“Behind every high-profile sexual assault scandal, there’s an army of people whose decisions helped perpetuate the abuse,” says Professor Guiora.