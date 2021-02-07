Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Secretary George P. Shultz

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of former Secretary of State George P. Shultz:

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Secretary George P. Shultz, an extraordinary statesman, public servant and friend. Over decades of public service in the highest levels of government, Secretary Shultz significantly shaped America’s foreign policy and worked for change at home, too. He operated with a commitment to tending relationships and building trust across every conceivable divide that we should all strive to emulate.

“Our state is fortunate that Secretary Shultz headed west later in his career, bringing his wisdom and insight to advising Governor Schwarzenegger, roles at the Hoover Institution and more. And for Jen and me, our friendship with the Secretary and his wife Charlotte has been a constant source of joy and wise counsel. We will hold Charlotte and all of Secretary Shultz’s many loved ones, former colleagues and friends in our hearts as they grieve.”

