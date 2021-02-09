Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ideal Homes TV releases date for second episode, airing 12th February, 2021

A Brand new development in the heart of Lagos!

The beautiful Marina of Lagos!

The center of Lagos town

The famous Meia Praia Beach in Lagos

Luxury two and three bedroom apartments for sale

IHTV is a brand new property series providing interested buyers from around the world with exclusive deals and discounts on property in Portugal and Spain

IHTV was created in order to provide foreign investors from all around the world the relevant information needed to make an informed decision when buying property in Portugal”
— Chris White, CEO & Founder
QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes TV is a brand new and innovative way of introducing property for sale internationally.

After the success of the first episode, Ideal Homes TV have announced the date for the second episode premiering on the 12th February, 2021, at 5pm GMT+1 / 12pm EST. Covering exclusive discounts on a brand new development in Lagos, it is something foreign investors won't want to miss.

Everything a buyer needs to know to purchase a property in the Algarve will be covered, investors will get to meet and hear from the developer first hand along with finding out what discounts are available for a limited time only.

The Algarve is a popular destination for holiday makers and therefore a high demand for holiday rentals. Investors from all over the world can benefit from this.

For anyone interested in watching live, simply fill out this form and Ideal Homes will send over the exclusive link!

Ideal Homes International is a multi-award winning real estate agency based in Portugal with offices in the Algarve and Spain. It has an established reputation for best in class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences and investment properties around the world. They are leading property experts who can assist with finding the right property, obtaining financing with their in-house mortgage broker, currency exchange services, legal and tax services along with designing and custom build properties with reputable builders and architects. Their YouTube channel is filled with informative information about buying property overseas.


Join us for IHTV episode 2 THIS FRIDAY as we explore Lagos and a BRAND NEW Development.

You just read:

