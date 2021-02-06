More than 25,000 get COVID-19 vaccine at state’s mass vaccination sites

For immediate release: February 6, 2021 (21-030)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

OLYMPIA – Vaccination numbers continue to steadily increase at the state’s mass vaccination sites. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to announce registration is opening for week three.

Thanks to the hard work of DOH, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, as of February 5, 25,416 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccination sites, including:

6,021 in Spokane

6,702 in Ridgefield

5,614 in Wenatchee

7,079 in Kennewick

The four sites opened on January 26. The goal of mass vaccination sites is to increase access to vaccine across the state, ensure our plans are equitable, and protect those most at risk.

To make an appointment for next week, you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1 (PDF) using the Phase Finder tool. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites listed below. Please note, hours and registration information is different for each location.

Spokane

Registration opens Tuesday at 5 p.m. Approximately 800 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, please call 509-444-8200. If you have further questions, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Hours: Wednesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 16 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ridgefield

Registration opens Sunday at noon. 800 appointments will be available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wenatchee

Registration opens Sunday at noon. About 3,900 appointments will be available throughout the week. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennewick

Registration is open. Roughly 800 appointments are available each day. You are encouraged to make an appointment online. If you need assistance, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)