Audio Amplifiers Market to Surpass USD 4.59 Billion by 2026 Growing With 5.5% CAGR | Market Research Future

Worldwide Audio Amplifiers leaders are Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), ON Semiconductor Corp. (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), Maxim Integrated Product, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), and STMicroelectronics (Netherlands)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Global Audio Amplifiers Market Size is estimated to reach USD 4,596.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The audio amplifier, simply put, is a form of an integrated circuit that is utilized in different electronic devices to amplify the sound to a high-power audio signal from a low-power electronic audio signal. An audio power amplifier is primarily used in the sound system such as home audio systems, sound reinforcement systems, musical instruments, loudspeakers, and others. These devices additionally are used in different systems, which are utilized for communication and wireless broadcasting.

Alluring Features Propelling Market Growth

As per the Market Research Future report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global audio amplifiers market growth. These include the growing need for smart devices, adoption of various speaker-integrated devices by consumers, growing demand for quantum audio amplifier, car audio amplifier and home audio amplifier, the need for robust audio amplifier circuit, rising advancements in electronic devices like GPS systems, tablets, PCs, laptops, smartphones, headphones, speakers and others that use these amplifiers to amplify the sound, and the growing adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems and IoT. Additional factors adding market growth include the heavy investments in global music concerts and festivals by the entertainment industry that boost the need for professional audio equipment that in turn is boosting the demand for audio amplifiers, and the rising adoption of power-efficient and advanced electronic products.

On the contrary, the global audio amplifiers market may backtrack a little in its growth trajectory due to current leakage and high energy consumption.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10088

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Audio Amplifiers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a gloomy effect on the global audio amplifiers market, chiefly on account of the consumer electronics industry that has been badly hit and is predicted to continue having serious ramifications for the availability of consumer electronics in the future. With the looming problem of supply chains, the market growth is likely to slow down. Besides, due to worldwide lockdowns and physical distancing trends, several musical events and concerts have either been put on a halt or cancelled, thus having a negative impact on the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive analysis of the audio amplifiers market based on end user, class, device, and channel type.

By channel, the global audio amplifiers market is segmented into six-channel, four-channel, two-channel, mono channel, and others.

By application, the global audio amplifiers market is segmented into professional audio systems, automotive infotainment systems, tablets, desktops and laptops, home audio systems, television sets, smartphones, and others. Of these, the home audio systems segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By class, the global audio amplifiers market is segmented into D, A/B, A, and others. Of these, the D segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global audio amplifiers market is segmented into military and defense, entertainment, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Of these, the entertainment segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on Audio Amplifiers Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/audio-amplifiers-market-10088

Regional Analysis

APAC to Have Lions Share in Audio Amplifiers Market

By region, the global audio amplifiers market covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, & Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region is predicted to have the lion's share in the market over the forecast period. The presence of several consumer electronics manufacturers, the entertainment industry, and automobile manufacturers, surging need for consumer electronics like smartphones and TV sets, rising disposable income levels, growing adoption of advanced and smart devices, high production of such devices in China, and low labor costs, and the presence of several local and notable market players are adding to the global audio amplifiers market growth in the region. Besides, booming infrastructure, rising technological advances, increased investments in automotive industries and consumer electronics, the region being the hub to some key consumer electronics companies, consumption of audio amplifiers by automotive players to advance their automotive infotainment systems as class D auto amplifiers helps reduce distortions and noise, improves the overall performance of the infotainment sound system, and enables refined signal processing, and the development in infrastructure in India and China are also adding market growth.

The global audio amplifiers market in North America is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. The presence of many electronic devices manufacturers who use audio amplifiers and high demand for advanced technologies is adding to the global audio amplifiers market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global audio amplifiers market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for audio systems and audio devices and the growing need for navigation systems, head-up displays, digital dashboards, and other systems are adding to the global audio amplifiers market growth in the region.

In Rest of the World, the global audio amplifiers market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for smart speakers and audio systems, high investments made by companies and the governments to develop advanced technologies are adding to the global audio amplifiers market growth in the region.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10088

Notable Players in The Global Audio Amplifiers Market Are:

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US),

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US),

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan),

Qualcomm Incorporated (US),

ON Semiconductor Corp. (US),

Infineon Technologies (Germany),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Cirrus Logic (US),

Analog Devices (US),

Maxim Integrated Product, Inc. (US),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Texas Instruments (US), and

STMicroelectronics (Netherlands).

Industry News

January 2021 - Yamaha Music India has added a new variant in its home audio system- the RX-V AV. It will support the current specifications and trends for home entertainment.

Browse Related Reports

Global Audio IC Market Research Report: By Type (Audio Amplifiers [Volume Control IC, Audio Line Drivers and Receivers, Speaker Amplifier and others], Audio DSPs, Audio Converters [Audio ADC, Audio DAC, Others], Audio Processors, Microphone Preamplifiers and others]), Application (Automotive Audio, Professional Audio, Smart Home, Smart and Portable Devices, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Low Noise Amplifiers Market Research Report– By Frequency (Dc To 6hz, 6 To 60hz, More Than 60hz) By Type (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide), By Application Areas (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military And Defense, Automotive) – Forecast Till 2023

Global Fiber Optic Market, By Components (Connectors, Couplers, Transmitters & Receivers, Amplifiers), Optical Fiber Type (Single Mode, Multiple Mode), Application (Fiber Optic Lighting, Security, Sensors), End Users (Telecom & Broadband, Military, Aerospace, Utilities) - Forecast Till 2023

Global Wireless Audio Device Market, By Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi), By Application (Electronics, Automotive, Institute), By Product (Soundbar, Wireless microphone, Wireless headset) - Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com