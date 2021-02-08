Medical Fluid Bags Market to reach US $5.13 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Strategic initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

As of 2018, North America accounted for the dominant share compared to other regional markets, and is projected to retain its domination throughout the forecast period

The "Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Size 2020, By Product (Blood Bags, Intravenous Bags, Drain Bags, Enema Bags, Biohazard Disposable Bags, Breast Milk Bags, Reagent Bags, Dialysis Bags, Others) End-Use (Hospital, Blood Banks, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Diagnostic Centers) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global medical fluid bags market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global medical fluid bags market have been studied in detail.

The global medical fluid bags market is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Increasing popularity of chronic ailments, increasing number of surgical procedures and surging aged population are some of the factors driving the growth of the global medical fluid bags market.

The global medical fluid bags market is categorized based on product and end-use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into blood bags, intravenous bags, drain bags, enema bags, biohazard disposable bags, breast milk bags, reagent bags, dialysis bags and others. The drain bags dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into hospital, blood banks, clinics, homecare settings and diagnostic centers. The blood banks dominated the market in 2020.

Europe dominated the market for medical fluid bags in 2020, while Asia Pacific is set to observer fastest growth rate through the forecast period due to demand for intravenous bags. Key players of the global medical fluid bags market include Amsino, Baxter, B. Braun, C.R.Bard, ConvaTec, Coloplast, Eagle, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Kawasumi Laboratories, Pall Corporation among others.

