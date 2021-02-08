Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 12.48 Billion by 2027 | Scarcity of Water in Developing Economies and Developments in Molecular Biology Techniques are Driving the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biological wastewater treatment market is likely to reach value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2027growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing amount of wastewater generated through industries and discharged in freshwater bodies, causing scarcity of freshwater in developing economies. The necessity to eliminate bacteria and toxic chemicals discharged from industries is driving utilization of biological wastewater treatment processes in order to obtain fresh water for agricultural and human uses.

Developments in advanced biological treatment technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of biological wastewater treatment solutions in the near future. The natural processes used by the biological wastewater treatment solutions to help with the decomposition of organic substances have driven the utilization of the solution due to the growing environmental concerns and increasing initiatives regarding water conservation. The bio-based processes implemented by the biological wastewater treatment help with decomposition of organic substances. This has driven the demand for the biological wastewater treatment owing to the growing environmental concerns.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/421

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Veolia Water Technologies Qatar entered into a contract with Baladna, a leading dairy manufacturer in Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna’s cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of Baladna’s wastewater treatment plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation purposes.

The Industrial segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Strict regulations imposed by governments on release of industrial wastewater are driving utilization of biological wastewater treatment solutions among industries.

The anaerobic segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of the anaerobic treatment process are driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global biological wastewater treatment market in 2019. Rising use of advanced biological processes for wastewater treatment to reduce the environmental degradation caused by disposal of industrial and human effluents is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/421

Emergen Research has segmented the global biological wastewater treatment market based on process, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Anaerobic Aerobic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas) Municipal



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market By Type (Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing, Downstream Biomanufacturing), By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Others), By End-Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions, CMOs/CDMOs), By Region

Construction Equipment Rental Market By Equipment Type (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Road Building, Concrete), By Product Type (Excavators, Cranes, Backhoes, Crawler Dozers, Concrete Pumps), By Application (Rea-Estate, Commercial Estate, Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure, Others), and By Region

Seed Processing Market By Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains), By Type (Seed Coating Material, Seed Treatment), By Equipment (Gravity Separators, Cleaners, Seed Treatment, Dryers), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs