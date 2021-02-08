Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market to reach US $145.0 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Hydrogel-based absorbable tissue spacers accounted for more than 60% of the market in 2019. North America dominated the global market and is anticipated to maintain its leading position through 2028.

The "Global Absorbable Tissue Spacer Market Size 2019, by Product (Hydrogel Based Spacers and Biodegradable Balloon Spacers), by Application (Radiotherapy and Infection Management), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global absorbable tissue spacer market is growing at a CAGR of over 4.0%. Increasing incidence of cancer in male population is one of the major factors for market development across the globe. Rapid increase in number of cases diagnosed with prostate cancer in likely to fuel the market growth in coming years.

Global Absorbable Tissue Spacer Devices Market, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Adroit Market Research report on global absorbable tissue spacer market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global market have been studied in detail.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, end user and application. The product segment is further broken down to hydrogel based spacers and biodegradable balloon spacers). In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into radiotherapy and infection management). On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hydrogel-based absorbable tissue spacers accounted for more than 60% of the market in 2019.

Key players in the market include Biocomposites, Bioprotect Ltd, Boston Scientific, BD, Palette Life Sciences and many more. Key players are replacing non-absorbent materials with bio-absorbent materials due to their advantages and high number of product approvals from regulatory bodies. Such trend is likely to bring more bio-based spacers in the market.

Based on segmentation global absorbable tissue spacer market is fragmented into product, application, end user and regional industry. By product, global absorbable tissue spacer market is splintered into hydrogel based spacers, biodegradable balloon spacers. Based on application the market is classified into radiotherapy, infection management. Based on end user the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers & others. Further, absorbable tissue spacer market is also fragmented on the basis of regional diversification, identifying Europe, North and South America, MEA and APAC as major growth spots in absorbable tissue spacer market.

