NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 1, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2021).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID would be provided upon registering.

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1281888

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 09, 2021 07:59 AM ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Mainland, China: +86-400-6022-065 Conference ID: 1281888

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO’s first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

